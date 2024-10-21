Pen n Paper Book Awards announces their inaugural winners list, Oct 18th 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: The Pen n Paper Book Awards Team discovered an important fact amid the crowded scene of bookshelves brimming with literary gems. There are innumerable hidden diamonds waiting for their chance to shine in this sea of penned fantasies. Consequently, their brainchildthe Pen n Paper Book Awardswas born! They have set out to elevate every written word to the level of golden craftsmanship, as the name implies. They are off on an adventurous journey to discover the talented storytellers who use paper and ink to create enchantment. The team objective is to shed light on these heroes and provide them a large platform to entertain and enchant with their storytelling skills. It has been a captivating voyage through the worlds of fantasy, where each tale is a priceless jewel waiting to be discovered.

Winners List across 10 Genres:

1. Best Book In Poetry Category "Baal-o-Par : Collected Poems" by Gulzar Sahab and Rakhshanda Jalil, Published by Harper Collins India.

2. Best Book In Fiction Category "Everything the Light Touches" by Janice Pariat, Published by Harper Collins India.

3. Best Book In Non-Fiction Category "Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Kashi's Gyan Vapi" by Vikram Sampath, Published by BluOneInk.

4. Best Book In Children Category "The Golden Tiger Mountain" by Ravi Kapoor, Nicholas Hoffland and Tanaya Vyas, Published by Harper Collins India.

5. Best Book In Self-Help Category "Weightless - Unburden" by Dr Mickey Mehta, Published by Popular Prakashan.

6. Best Book In Translations Category "Valli: A Novel" by Sheela Tomy and Jayasree Kalathil, Published by Harper Collins India.

7. Best Book In Short Stories Category "Jhal Muri: Embracing Life's Unpredictable Flavours" by Gaurab Dasgupta, Published by Bluerose Publishers Pvt. Ltd.

8. Winner Best Book In Autobiography/ Biography Category "The Fearless Revolutionary: The true account of Kanaklata Barua's sacrifice for India's freedom" by Hiranya Borah, Published by Srishti Publishers.

9. Winner Best Fiction Book In Hindi Category "Gillu Ki Nayi Kahani" by Dr. Nidhi Agarwal, Published by Unbound Script.

10. Winner Best Non-Fiction Book In Hindi Category "Professor Ki Diary" by Dr. Laxman Yadav, Published by Unbound Script.

While Arup Bose - Publisher mentioned that Pen N Paper Awards is an exciting new award which is recognizing new literary voices. This is an amazing new opportunity for new authors, publishers as well as established ones to showcase their work. A mix of eclectic work and literary excellence, the winners of the inaugural Pen N Paper award are amazing books.

Prachi Garg, Author and founder www.ghoomophiro.com - a bestselling author stated that Pen N Paper Award is a great platform for the authors to showcase their work. It covers books from almost all genres.

Harshil Shah - Books Barista Marketeer - It has been quite an interesting journey where we received hundreds of entries across varied genres. Again it was a tedious task of going through these submissions and selecting the shortlist entries. From the longlist to shortlist and now the winners the idea was to have a story which is looking forward in its approach- futuristic, creating a world of positivity, change, discovering hidden truths, unconditional sacrifice, sheer content, wellness, regional prowess, newness, stories of courage, original work, inspiring and overall creativity.

Pen N Paper Awards team was also looking for stories that would stir a discussion, thought provoking and make one think of various infinite possibilities, outcomes it can create in one's mind & lives and create a paradigm shift. As it is said things always happen twice, once in mind and then in reality.

At Pen N Paper Awards the idea is to recognize the talent across spectrums for which we are also coming up with identifying and felicitating 50 Women Authors across varied fields.

For more information kindly visit: www.pennpaperawards.com

For any further information kindly write back to us @ info@pennpaperawards.com

