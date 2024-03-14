People’s Law Foundation: Championing Justice, Rights, and Social Welfare

New Delhi (India), March 14: In the realm of legal advocacy and social welfare, the People's Law Foundation (PLF), a sister concern of the Global Law Foundation, with its headquarters in Kannur, Kerala, stands out as a beacon of hope and justice for the underprivileged. Under the dynamic leadership of Advocate P. Sasi, the PLF has been tirelessly working to safeguard human rights, protect the environment, ensure corporate accountability, and provide legal aid to the needy.

One of the notable achievements of the PLF has been its dedicated efforts in protecting the interests of individuals who were denied compensation for land acquired for the bypass on the national highway between Muzhappilangad and Mahe. Through strategic public interest litigation, the PLF successfully advocated for the rights of those affected, earning widespread appreciation for its commitment to justice.

In addition to its legal and charitable activities, the PLF has made significant strides in environmental protection. In a landmark initiative before the Green Tribunal Chennai Division Bench, the PLF intervened to prevent the transportation of polluted liquid waste on highways during the fish transportation process, a practice that posed severe health hazards and environmental pollution. The unwavering dedication of the PLF in safeguarding the environment through public interest litigation earned accolades from the Green Tribunal, highlighting the organization’s pivotal role in environmental conservation.

Beyond legal battles, the PLF demonstrates a profound commitment to social welfare through its project FEED KANNUR, launched on 17 August 2021. Initiated with humble beginnings, this project provides free meals every day to the needy in the town of Kannur, Kerala. Through the generosity of various individuals and organizations, the project has completed two years and has expanded its reach, now serving more than one lakh people. FEED KANNUR exemplifies the PLF’s ethos of compassion and solidarity, offering vital support to vulnerable communities.

The PLF had done exemplary service during the flood in 2018 by distributing food and other essential commodities and carrying out relief activities to the needy in the affected areas. During the spread of Covid-19 in Kerala, the PLF was in the forefront in ensuring the people got food and other household needs, including medicines.

At the helm of the PLF is Advocate P. Sasi, a stalwart in both legal advocacy and political activism. As an active member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a key figure in the Kerala State Committee of the party, Advocate Sasi brings a wealth of experience and passion to his role. His previous tenure as the Secretary of the CPI(M) Kannur district Committee underscores his deep-rooted commitment to serving the people and championing their rights.

The People’s Law Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Advocate P. Sasi, continues to be a formidable force for justice, equality, and social progress. Through its multifaceted initiatives, the PLF not only upholds the principles of law and democracy but also embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity, making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities. As the PLF marches forward, it remains a shining example of legal activism and social responsibility, inspiring others to join in the noble pursuit of a more just and equitable society.

