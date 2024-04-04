Pepe Jeans London presents 'TAKE ME SOMEWHERE': A Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Pepe Jeans London presents 'TAKE ME SOMEWHERE' a new spring summer campaign inspired by the feeling of Wanderlust. Born on the bustling streets of London in 1973, the iconic British brand has always been characterised by an eclectic urban spirit and openness to discovering the wider world. This new campaign is an exciting adventure that will quench your Wanderlust in style.

Reflecting Pepe Jeans London's denim-lifestyle ethos, this Spring Summer 2024 collection seamlessly integrates with denim for effortless style. Bursting with summery patterns such as florals and stripes, in soothing shades of beige, blue, pink, and green, the collection is perfectly complemented by vacation backdrops.

For women, standout pieces range from floral prints to parachute pants and relaxed tops, each meticulously designed for maximum style, as well as cargos with utility pocket details that deserve special attention. Meanwhile, men can expect a selection of non-denim cargos, refined shirts, oversized t-shirts, and knitted polos, all seamlessly enhancing their wardrobe with effortless sophistication. And amongst this season's key products for men is a Union Jack T-shirt made from 100 per cent cotton, the perfect blend for every spring outfit.

And Pepe Jeans' strength, an updated and highly original denim collection steals the spotlight, promising a bold and eclectic product offering for the season ahead.

Immerse yourself in the Pepe Jeans London Spring Summer 2024 Collection, available now online and in stores.

#PepeJeansLondon

@pepejeansindia

www.pepejeans.in

Director: Hans Neumann

Stylist: Julia Sarr-Jamois

Creative Director: Sandra Leko

Director of Photography: Francesco La Porta

About AWWG

Founded in 2020, AWWG is the global fashion group which integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Faconnable. AWWG currently has over 5,000 points of sale, with a presence in 86 countries globally and a workforce of more than 4,500 employees.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379450/Pepe_Jeans_collection_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379451/Pepe_Jeans_collection_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241878/4631614/Pepe_Jeans.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor