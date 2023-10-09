Pepe Jeans London unveils its AW23 India brand campaign: "I LOVE LONDON"

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Pepe Jeans London celebrates its remarkable 50-year journey amidst the enchanting narrative of "I LOVE LONDON." This iconic denim lifestyle brand, born in the heart of London, proudly unveils its AW23 campaign as a heartfelt homage to its enduring London heritage.

Set against the backdrop of London's iconic landmarks, this campaign endeavours to encapsulate the timeless essence of the city by seamlessly blending modernity with classic charm. In a pioneering move, the campaign introduces an internationally renowned model of Indian origin, strengthening its connection with the Indian audience.

The campaign serves as a captivating window into the latest offerings from the collection, showcasing a curated selection of iconic denim pieces, each meticulously crafted from premium fabrics. In addition, it features an array of fashion-forward elements, including a colour-blocked hoodie, a double flap pockets shacket, a hooded parka jacket, yarn-dyed check shirts, and avant-garde styling that resonates with the contemporary spirit.

Manish Kapoor, CEO & MD of Pepe Jeans India , shared his thoughts on the collection, stating, "This campaign embodies the essence of Pepe Jeans London, where timeless fashion harmonises with the dynamic beat of London. We are thrilled to introduce our AW23 collection, a fusion of classic denim and modern style that appeals to fashion enthusiasts from all walks of life."

Our AW23 collection has something special in store for Indian consumers, as it artfully combines the iconic fashion legacy of London with the vibrant and diverse fashion landscape of India. From premium denim pieces to trendy streetwear, our collection caters to a wide range of tastes and celebrates the dynamic style sensibilities that define fashion enthusiasts in India.

The AW23 collection is now available at all our exclusive stores, leading departmental stores, multi-brand outlets, top e-commerce partners, and on our website, www.pepejeans.in.

