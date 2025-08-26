Perfios Partners with SatSure to Revolutionize the Agri-Lending with Earth Intelligence

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 26: Perfios.ai, India's leading B2B SaaS TechFin, today announced a strategic partnership with SatSure, a pioneer in Earth Observation (EO) analytics, to transform the Agri-Lending businesses with decision intelligence from space. Enabling a frictionless agri-lending lifecycle by digitizing information flow, optimizing costs, and accelerating disbursements, unlocking credit access for 100M+ Indian farmers

This strategic partnership marks a significant leap forward in the Agri-Lending eco-system by empowering financial institutions with unparalleled decision intelligence from EO data-driven agri-lending solutions. This initiative aims to provide vital financial inclusion and access to credit for India's 100 million+ farming community, leveraging SatSure's cutting-edge SatSource and SatCollect that combine satellite imagery, remote sensing, and AI to deliver actionable insights for smarter lending solutions to unlock the full potential of agri-lending.

"As the Indian agricultural credit market experiences unprecedented growth, projected to exceed ₹32 lakh crore by FY 2025-26, the demand and pressure on rural financing are immense," stated Sridhar Narayan, CBO, Perfios. "Our partnership with SatSure is a game-changer that reinforces our mission to empower financial institutions with advanced technological solutions that drive both growth and efficiency. By seamlessly integrating SatSure's advanced Earth Observation capabilities, we are providing an unparalleled level of clarity and confidence, enabling lenders to manage risk more effectively and significantly expand their reach into underserved rural communities, thereby accelerating financial inclusion and access in the agricultural sector."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Perfios to amplify the reach of our SatSource and SatCollect products. By combining Perfios' BFSI expertise with our Earth observation data and AI/ML driven insights on cropping patterns and farm income, not only can we significantly accelerate the reach of our offerings to banks for farm lending, but also enable financial institutions to make more informed decisions seamlessly by threading a single digital journey. This is a significant partnership for catering to our nation's ambition for driving financial inclusion in rural areas, which can now be accelerated by bringing the best of Fintech and space based applications together" said Dhruva Rajan, Chief Commercial Officer, SatSure.

This powerful synergy unlocks a comprehensive suite of high-impact capabilities for agri-lending and portfolio management teams:

- Enhance Decision-Making: Leverage near real-time, EO data derived intelligence on crop cycles, farm health, and land use, moving beyond traditional verification and underwriting methods for superior insights.

- Accelerate Rural Growth: Confidently expand into India's massive agricultural economy with precise, data-backed visibility into borrower behavior, land productivity, and evolving agri trends.

- Reduce Risk: Proactively mitigate default risks with granular, village- and farm-level insights that facilitate smarter loan structuring and early detection of stress indicators.

- Drive Efficiency: Automate cumbersome field-verification processes and streamline critical workflows for loan disbursement, monitoring, and collections.

- Expand Reach: Effectively serve the underserved by identifying viable lending pockets at scale, benefiting from lower operational costs and significantly enhanced targeting accuracy.

About Satsure :

SatSure is one of the world's most comprehensive Earth Observation (EO) data refinery platforms. Through its upstream EOaaS infrastructure through subsidiary KaleidEO and downstream analytics, SatSure delivers end-to-end decision intelligence by combining EO data, AI, and big data, transforming raw imagery into actionable insights for sectors including Banking, Agriculture, Aviation, Utilities, Infrastructure, and Natural Resources.

About Perfios :

Founded in 2008, Perfios is a global B2B SaaS company serving the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance industry in 18 countries, empowering 1000+ financial institutions. Through their pioneering software platforms and products, Perfios helps financial institutions to take big leaps by shaping their origination, onboarding, decisioning, underwriting and monitoring processes at scale and speed. Perfios delivers 8.2 billion data points to banks and financial institutions every year to facilitate faster decisioning and significantly accelerates access to credit and financial services for their clients' customers. Headquartered in Bangalore, with offices worldwide and with 75+ products and platforms, and over 500+ APIs, in Perfios, their clients have a confident and a robust start-to-end tech platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757015/Perfios_X_SatSure.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162476/5474698/Satsure_Logo.jpg

