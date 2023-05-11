Peripheries Forming the Golden Ring

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/NewsVoir): The growing demand for peripheries has created the 'Golden Real Estate Ring' in the NCR Region, making them the places of real action. With each location showing consistent momentum over the last couple of years, the future of peripheries only looks too bright

- The new destinations of action, include cities like Bhiwadi, Bahadurgarh, Jewar, Manesar, Alwar, Sonipat and Meerut, amongst other peripheries.

- Dual Migration from the cities to outskirts, and from rural areas to urban ones has added fuel to the growth fire in these new hot beds of development.

- Good connectivity, infrastructure development, and the presence of leading MNCs, IT parks, and educational institutions are factors leading to the success of Golden Real Estate Ring.

- Better, healthy, and wholesome lifestyle at affordable price points is make these areas a preferred choice.

The real estate market in the peripheries of Delhi-NCR is gaining traction like never before, forming a 'Golden Real Estate Ring' here.

R&R, in its recent report, highlighted that real estate in the peripheries like Bhiwadi, Bahadurgarh, Alwar, Sonipat, Jewar, Manesar, and Meerut is tiding over beyond expectations. A number of factors are driving this success, including good connectivity, infrastructure development, and the presence of leading MNCs, IT parks, educational institutions, and rapid urbsation are factors leading to the success of Golden Real Estate Ring.

The launch of various government initiatives to boost the real estate sector, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which aimed to provide affordable housing to all and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), which aims to regulate and promote transparency in the sector, have also made this 'peripheral' ring more buoyant.

Besides, the dual migration from the cities to outskirts, and from rural areas to urban ones, have also contributed to the growth of these once-neglected peripheries of NCR. With areas like Bahadurgarh, Meerut, Alwar, Jewar, Manesar, and Bhiwadi falling just about 40-70 kms from Delhi, and in not more than an-hour distance, thanks to great rail and road connectivity, the demand for these once-sleepy industrial towns has grown multi-fold in the last couple of years, making them the hotsellers of today.

Vishesh Prakash of R&R, says, "There has been a paradigm shift in the mindset of homebuyers and developers, post pandemic. While for the homebuyers, it is the renewed focus on health and better lifestyle at an affordable price which is triggering the demand for peripheries that offer great quality of life the homebuyers aspire for, along with ample green spaces, modern amenities, and well-planned infrastructure. For the developers, branching out to peripheries is an opportunity to expand out of saturated markets and develop quality products for the consumers. The peripheries also offer varied housing options like plots, independent homes and high-rises apartments, giving consumers a chance to take their desired pick. Besides, dual migration from the cities to outskirts, and from rural areas to urban areas has added fuel to the growth fire in these new hot beds of development."

Be it Meerut, which is considered an evolving city of Uttar Pradesh, with coming in of various top real estate developers here, or Jewar which is gaining traction due to its upcoming international airport, or Sonipat and Ppat which are emerging as a major real estate destinations due to major infrastructure projects such as the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the Delhi-Ppat Rapid Rail Transit System, and the proposed Delhi-Sonipat-Ppat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and also due to presence of top real estate brands like Godrej, Tata Housing, M3M, Ansal, Express Builders, among others foraying here - these peripheries are definitely becoming the pot of gold for developers and end-users alike. Good times ahead, indeed!

