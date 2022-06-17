PetKonnect launches "store" and "pharma" section on its website, bringing best in class products along with prescription medicine delivery service to customers across India

PetKonnect, India's most comprehensive online pet products and services aggregator, today launches e-commerce platform for pet products as well as an online prescription medicine delivery service accessible through the "store" and "pharma" section, respectively, of their website. Customers, across India, can now easily gain access to best-in-class products and medicines for their furry charges from the comfort of their homes.

According to a "Research and Markets" report titled "India Pet Care Market Outlook, 2021-26", India's pet care market is expected to grow at a value of INR 7500 Crores by the end of the forecasted period. PetKonnect is on a mission to have the largest number of products and medicines listed on its platform and command a market-leading position, in terms of e-commerce presence, by 2025.

As the country's largest pet products and services aggregator, PetKonnect brings its customers a wide range of over 8000 unique SKU's. This comprehensive offering has been achieved through the company's strong intra-industry partnerships with over 30 vendors bringing together more than 70 brands onto the platform.

Celebrating the launch, Founder and CEO, Devanshi Shah commented, "PetKonnect has been on a journey to become India's most comprehensive online portal for pet parents and animal lovers alike. Today we take a big step towards this vision by moving away from being a service's only focused platform to one that incorporates products as well. Not only can customers access some of the best pet products from around the world but also the best medicines that are currently available. While access to medicines is easier a task for customers in Tier 1 cities, it's a huge pain point for customers in smaller parts of the country, a problem that our platform is solving."

The e-commerce platform will be delivering to customers across India offering same-day dispatch and delivery within 3-5 working days, while customers in Mumbai can expect same-day delivery before year-end.

Some key brands include Mars International, Dogsee chew, Barkbutler, Pawpstar, Ruse, Furrmeals, Wiggles, Mankind Pharma, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Distinct Lifecare, Petsan Healthcare and many more.

PetKonnect is India's most comprehensive online pet products and services aggregator. The portal offers a wide array of products and facilities for pets, with many firsts within the Indian subcontinent to its credit. PetKonnect seeks to build an ethos of a strong community that cares, while positively impacting the life of animals, their owners and service providers in the sector by acting as a nodal network point. PetKonnect benefits from strategic intra-industry partnerships, giving users access to the best-in-class products and services.

PetKonnect was conceived with the purpose of providing a loving, safe and sanitary environment to pets in India. It came together as a concept after its founder, Devanshi Shah, learnt of the gap in pet care services in India.

