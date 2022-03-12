Petrol Diesel Rate March 12: Check today's fuel rate

The results of the five state assembly elections were announced on Thursday. Petrol and Diesel Rates were expected to rise on account of rising crude oil prices after the Assembly results. Petroleum companies have announced new fuel prices on Saturday, the second day of the Assembly polls. Even today, according to the new rates, there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel and the prices of petrol and diesel have remained stable. On November 4, 2021, due to reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel, petrol became cheaper by Rs 5 per liter and diesel by Rs 10 per liter. Since then, fuel prices have remained stable, with no changes.

What are the rates of petrol-diesel in four metros in the country?

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 95.41 and diesel at Rs 86.67 per liter

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 109.98 and diesel at Rs 94.14 per liter

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 101.40 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.43 per liter

Kolkata petrol at Rs 104.67 and diesel at Rs 89.79 per liter

Crude oil prices continue to rise in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. In the last few days, crude oil prices have reached over 120 dollar per barrel. Petrol and diesel price hikes are considered inevitable due to rising crude oil prices. Rates were expected to rise as soon as elections were held in five states. But even today the rates have been kept stable.