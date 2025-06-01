Pezeshkian to propose Ali Madanizadeh as Economy and Finance Minister

Tehran, June 1 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to propose economics professor Ali Madanizadeh for the post of Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance to the parliament, reports said.

If Madanizadeh manages to secure the vote of confidence from the Majlis, he would replace Abdolnasser Hemmati, who was impeached on March 2, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported

Hemmati, a former Central Bank Governor, was accused by a large section of the conservative-majority Majlis of not remedying the country's dire inflation situation and the Iranian rial's rapid fall in value. Almost two-thirds of the Majlis members present during the impeachment vote backed the motion to remove him in just around six months at the helm in the sanctions-hit country.

Following his removal, Rahmatullah Akrami was the caretaker Economy Minister, but President Pezeshkian has not proposed him for the key post.

Madanizadeh is a professor of economics at Sharif University of Technology.

During his school years, he won a gold medal in the Iranian Mathematics Olympiad and a bronze medal in the International Mathematics Olympiad. He completed his postgraduate studies at Sharif, Stanford, and Chicago universities, as per Iranian media.

