P&G Health and HelpAge India Collaborate to Improve Healthcare Access in Palghar

BusinessWire India

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: On the occasion of World Health Day, Procter & Gamble Health Limited announced its collaboration with HelpAge India to launch a New Mobile Healthcare Unit (MHU) in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Speaking at the launch, Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said "P&G Health is committed to contributing towards building a healthier India through our flagship CSR Initiative, SEHAT. Through our continued collaboration with HelpAge India, we have been working towards bringing healthcare services to the doorstep of elderly and underserved communities since 2020. Supported by P&G Health and run by HelpAge India, the new MHU at Palghar will bring primary healthcare services to the doorstep of the tribal community across Palghar's 19 villages. With a full-time doctor, pharmacist and basic diagnostic equipment, the new MHU will offer free consultations, medication, counseling and screening services along with facilitating timely referrals to Primary Health Centers."

P&G Health has been partnering with HelpAge India since 2020 to support healthcare needs of disadvantaged elderly populations through HelpAge's Mobile Healthcare Program in Assam, Orissa, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, & also providing survival kits with basic amenities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are very pleased to be a long-standing partner to P&G Health's SEHAT CSR Initiative with its vision to make a meaningful impact to Public Health at the grassroots. For tribal communities residing in remote areas, accessing quality healthcare services is often a challenge leading to delayed diagnoses and treatment. With our new MHU in collaboration with P&G Health, we aim to help bridge these challenges by providing healthcare services at the doorstep of over 20000 members of the underserved tribal community residing in Palghar," said Rohit Prasad, CEO, HelpAge India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor