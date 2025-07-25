PGI India's Buyer-Seller Meet 2025 Ignites Fresh Momentum for Platinum in India's Jewellery Market

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 25: Platinum Guild International (PGI) India concluded the 2025 edition of its annual Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) on a high note in Kochi, bringing together leading industry voices right from key manufacturers to major jewellery retail partners from across the country. The event continued its legacy as a key platform for platinum jewellery manufacturers and retailers to collaborate on maximizing platinum's business potential, unlocking lucrative business opportunities, and highlighting its value proposition to consumers, especially with the upcoming festive and wedding season.

This year's meet, hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Kochi, brought together 60 retailers & 14 manufacturers, making it one of the most well-attended and dynamic BSM editions to date. The event served as a forum for partner retailers and manufacturers across PGI's deep and wide national networks to collaborate on plans for the coming year, showcasing new collections, innovations in design and technology, and sharing best practices.

The collections showcased across PGI's three signature brands, Platinum Love Bands, Platinum Evara, and Men of Platinum, enabled retailers to place orders and stock up in preparation for the season. These will be launched across partner retail stores and will be supported by integrated marketing campaigns going live across the upcoming buying season, energizing the market and catalyzing platinum jewellery sales to an increasingly aspiring consumer base.

Set against the backdrop of shifting global markets and increasing interest from younger, new-age consumers, the 2025 edition of the BSM was designed with a strong focus on success, innovation and growth. PGI India's overarching goal was to position platinum as the metal of choice for modern Indian consumers through bold designs, differentiated product innovation, and insight-led marketing strategies. The strong retailer response and significant order volumes reflect not only the event's effectiveness in unlocking platinum's business potential, but also the positive market outlook towards platinum, further driven by its competitive pricing under present market conditions.

At the event, strategic sessions led by PGI India leadership outlined the evolving platinum narrative in the Indian jewellery market. From marketing innovations and compelling brand storytelling to retailer-exclusive collections and bi-metal design strategies, PGI's approach emphasized consistent category growth and long-term profitability.

Tim Schlick - Chief Executive Officer, Platinum Guild International, shared his thoughts on the 2025 Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet: "The 2025 Buyer-Seller Meet marks an inflection point for platinum in India. We are seeing a convergence of favourable market dynamicsrising consumer aspiration, product innovation, and strong retailer commitment. This platform reflects our continued investment in building a future-ready platinum category, one that responds to India's evolving design sensibilities and generational shifts. At PGI, we remain focused on unlocking long-term value through strategic partnerships, differentiated storytelling, and business models that grow with the consumer. The energy and engagement at this year's meet reaffirm that platinum's growth story in India is just beginning."

Vaishali Banerjee, Head of Global Market Development and Managing Director - India & ME, Platinum Guild International, said, "With each passing year, the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet deepens our industry connections and reinforces platinum's strategic place in the Indian jewellery landscape. It's inspiring to see the energy, commitment, and innovation our partners bring to the table. This event is part of PGI's commitment to building a movement around modern jewellery for modern India, that caters to the evolving demands of the new age consumer."

Pallavi Sharma, Deputy Country Manager - India & ME, Platinum Guild International said, "This year, we placed a strong emphasis on leveraging the business opportunity to bring platinum to new groups of consumers due to its competitive market pricing, and we expect to induct new audiences into the world of platinum as a result of changing consumer preferences and trends. Our priority is to enable our partners to win in a highly competitive market, by helping them deliver true consumer value with platinum."

The 2025 edition reaffirmed PGI India's commitment to unlocking platinum jewellery's full potential through innovation, collaboration, and consumer-led strategies. It served as a powerful catalyst in strengthening business confidence across PGI's retail and manufacturing network. As the festive and wedding season approaches, the event set a decisive tone for a successful quarter, energizing partners with a renewed focus on design excellence and profitability. With an invigorated network of partners, platinum continues to chart a strong growth trajectory in India's evolving consumer jewellery landscape.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer-ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with strategic planning, marketing, retail, design, and business development experts. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery. A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

