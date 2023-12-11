Pharmacy Bazar Announces Expansion Plans and Strategic Partnership with Axis Bank

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11: Pharmacy Bazar, a leading Retail Pharmacy chain healthcare brand owned by Krishma Exports (India) Ltd. and also have a e-pharmacy platform operated through website as well as Android & iOS app, delivering ordered medicines all over India, is excited to announce ambitious expansion plans and a strategic partnership with Axis Bank, one of India's premier banks.

Retail Expansion to Reach 200 Outlets by 2025

Pharmacy Bazar currently boasts a network of 25 retail outlets across Kolkata and neighboring districts. Building on this strong foundation, the company plans to significantly expand its reach, aiming to open an additional 200 retail outlets by the end of fiscal year 2025. This expansion reflects Pharmacy Bazar's commitment to providing convenient access to healthcare products and services for communities throughout the region.

Partnership with Axis Bank Offers Exclusive Benefits

Pharmacy Bazar is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Axis Bank, aimed at enhancing customer convenience and savings. Axis Bank account holders can now enjoy:

1. 20 per cent flat discount on all medicine purchases made through Axis Bank debit or credit cards.

2. Additional 2 per cent discount using a special coupon code designed exclusively for Axis Bank customers.

3. Reward points accumulated as per Axis Bank's debit and credit card policy.

This partnership underscores Pharmacy Bazar's commitment to continuously improve customer experience and provide access to affordable healthcare solutions.The team looks forward to an "endless and effortless journey" with Axis Bank and to further enhance its services for the benefit of its customers.

