Pilates Pioneer Yasmin Karachiwala's Body Image Opens in Oshiwara Franchised by Urvi Patel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27: Pilates pioneer Yasmin Karachiwala opens her new studio at the new Vicino Mall in Oshiwara-Andheri with long-time associate Urvi Patel. Having been in the fitness industry for 22 years, Yasmin is the most sought-after trainer in Bollywood and her celebrity clients include divas like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt among many others. Adding to that glamourous list was a host of TV celebrities who attended the launch including Yuvika Choudry, Poonam Pandey, Aditi Mittal, Nisha Rawal, Munisha Khatwali, Bandgi Kalra, underscoring their interest in learning about Pilates for fitness and showing interest and enthusiasm for the new launch. The new centres offer North Mumbaikar’s the opportunity to reap the benefits of Yasmin unrivalled expertise in fitness and wellbeing.

Pilates is a fitness discipline that combines the perfect blend of stretch and strength, helps improve posture, increase core strength, and delivers better flexibility and mobility. Pilates helps reduce back pain, tones up the body and rehabilitates swiftly in cases of injuries. Apart from it being proven effective for both men and women of all ages and fitness levels, athletes and sportspersons, Pilates is great for pregnant women too. It is expressly beneficial for those working at a desk job, as it helps with correcting neck, shoulder, wrist, and back pain issues. Pilates has proven its importance by way of preventive care that truly helps people reduce the risk of severe injury and can also help prevent ailments from aggravating further.

The newly launched YKBI centre at Vicino, presents sophisticated and welcoming interiors, and provide a myriad of promising facilities including Reformers, MOTR, Mats and Spinal Correctors with a variety of small equipment that complements these larger pieces. Students can opt for one-on-one sessions of personal classes or duet or group sessions. Coaching is led by a team of experts personally trained by Yasmin, ensuring that the health issues of clients are addressed effectively. The instructors are specifically trained to work with injuries like joint pain, back pain and neck pain and can also help their clients with fitness programmes tailored for pregnancy. All the instructors in the centre are certified and internationally recognised Balanced Body Instructors. In addition to regular clients, special attention will be given to those ailing from spinal issues or bodily injuries. So come on Mumbai, it’s time to walk that fitness talk.

Book a class: +91 99651 82182 / 99651 72172

Yasmin Karachiwala’s Body Image (YKBI) pioneered a genre of fitness in 2009, clinching the status of being the first exclusive Pilates Studio in India. YKBI believes in helping people understand their body and what their body needs in terms of fitness results. Yasmin Karachiwala and her set of Master coaches diligently train instructors, ensuring that they excel in their fitness skills before taking them on in a full-fledged capacity. Her motto of delivering wholesome commitment to all clients, regardless of stature, illuminates the steadfast devotion to her cause. She has spread her expertise across borders, managing franchisees at Delhi, Ahmedabad, Indore, Gurgaon, Dhaka and Dubai.

For more information, please visit www.bodyimage.in.

