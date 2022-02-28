PingPong payments hosted a demystifying cross-border business event in Surat

After a fantastic and well-attended Business Event in Mumbai, PingPong Payments organised 'The Leaders' Event, demystifying cross border business for international firms in Surat. The event was a huge success with tremendous response from the business community in the city.

It was created with the goal of assisting global sellers and enterprises in their growth. Over 150 business persons attended workshops led by industry leaders such as Amazon Global, Stelcore, DHL, along with PingPong. It was a multi-faceted event that covered all aspects of global selling.

PingPong Payments India's country head, Mukesh Kumar Sahu, says that PingPong global payments act as a bridge to connect the Indian exporters with international businesses. PingPong is one of the best payment platforms and a one-stop solution to all the needs of global businesses. The company was launched in New York in the year 2015 and is a unicorn company with a market valuation of over USD 2 billion. With a presence in over 43 countries and regions, the company has an active client base of over 1 million customers worldwide, with the lowest commission rate in the industry.

According to Chetna Sharma, the firm's India Marketing lead, PingPong has been recognised as one of CB INSIGHTS' Top 250 Fintech Startups worldwide, as well as one of the top 28 organisations in the Payments Processing Segment.

It has been awarded as the BEST PAYMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER IN THE USA FOR 2021 by Global Banking & Finance Review.

PingPong Payments makes business easier by providing a variety of services without any hassle. With a simple onboarding process, one can get benefits from the quickest payments received at the lowest rates to assist in optimisation of their global selling business

They offer a variety of services to Indian customers, including:

Virtual receiving accounts in the US, UK, EU, Canada, Australia, JPY, Dubai, and other countries. You can get paid from anywhere in the world. Local Bank Withdrawal: Funds are immediately sent in INR or USD to your India bank account at meagre rates. Fast and Secure Payments: Safe and simple cross-border payments that are faster than you've ever seen.

Not only that, but PingPong Payments hosts events for businesses and shares growth techniques. They are here to assist you 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

