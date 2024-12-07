Pioneering Global Call to Action: Transversality Awards and Conclave

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 7: "The Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave is not merely a conference, but a potential answer to a complex puzzle, where water, energy, environment and health are not just pieces, but the entire framework" said Dr. Arvind Kumar at the inauguration of the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave which opened on 5th December 2024 in New Delhi by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of state, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Highways and Transport of the Government of India, Dr. Arvind Kumar, President, India Water Foundation, Mikiko Tanaka, Director of the SSWA office of UN ESCAP and Col. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, Chief Post master General of the Delhi Circle.

A special cover was also released by the India Post to commemorate this event. The honorable guests also released a book by Dr. Arvind Kumar, My Friday Musings, a compilation of his Friday Blog and they also presented a report on SDG 6 by Dr. Arvind Kumar of the ten countries of South and South West Asia region for the UN ESCAP. The minister congratulated Dr Arvind Kumar for this initiative of bringing 23 organizations on board to collaborate for this event.

The Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave organised by India Water Foundation with support from the Ministry of Power, Jal Shakti, Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of India and the South and South West Asia Office of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific Region. The inaugural plenary was opened by Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator of United Nations in India, Amit Ghosh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, Dr. Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General, RIS and Mikiko Tanaka, Director of the SSWA office of UN ESCAP.

All the dignitaries showed their concerns on the degradation of environment and water resources due to human interventions. They showed appreciation for India Water Foundation and its team for organising this crucial event, especially during these critical times. Gosh highlighted the challenge of inequity and inclusivity, Shombi Sharp highlighted how UN organisations in India are assisting the government in various sectors. Chaturvedi stressed on integration of policies as these issues are deeply intertwined. Tanaka said UN ESCAP has always advocated for cooperation and collaborations between countries of the sub region.

Both the days 5th and 6th we had parallel side events form some of our knowledge partners like UNOPS, GIZ, IUCN, ISID and IHE Delft Institute of Water Education. Others were ICID, World Water Council, Embassy of Israel, and Global Alliance for a sustainable Planet (GASP). The collaborating partners are- Gail India, Oil India, Anondita Medicare, Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL, WAPCOS Limited, Dedicated Freight Corridor Limited. Eighteen sessions were organised in total throughout the two days.

Raj Bhushan Chaudhary honourable minister of state for Ministry of Jalshakti was the chief guest for the Valedictory and Awards Ceremony. More than 60 Water Transversality Global awards in various categories like Water use efficiency in industrial sector, climate resilient agriculture practices, rain water harvesting and ground water management, water reuse and treatment were given away to organisations, districts, states, individuals, youth, schools etc. by the honourable Minister in presence of Dr Arvind Kumar and Ms. MIKIKO Tanaka. Leadership awards in water, energy, environment sector was given to organisations like WAPCOS, DFCCIL, GAIL India etc.

Lifetime achievement awards were bestowed on dignitaries like Loc Fauchon, President World Water council, Prof. Eddy Moors, Rector, IHE Delft Institute of Water Education, Satya Tripathi, Secretary General GASP, Dr Nagesh Kumar, Director ISID, Parveen Kumar, CMD, DFCCIL, Navneet Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharti and few others. These awards are a recognition for those who have made extraordinary contributions to water management and sustainability. These awards are more than mere recognition. They are a celebration of human ingenuity, of those who have dared to think differently, who have developed innovative solutions that bridge the complex relationships between water, technology, and environmental sustainability.

We are grateful to all the knowledge, collaborating partners, speakers, presenters, guests, dignitaries, experts and others for making this event a grand success and each one of you is a custodian of this mission to carry the momentum of this year's conclave to the next edition of Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor