Pioneering Sustainable Energy: WattPower Unveils Leading-Edge Solar PV Solutions Factory in Chennai

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 12: The sun seems to be shining brighter than ever on the solar industry as WattPower, a distinguished Solar Photovoltaic solutions provider with roots in Germany, celebrates the grand inauguration of its state-of-the-art facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. This remarkable achievement is set to meet India's burgeoning demand for green energy solutions. With an impressive initial investment of $172 million and an annual production capacity of 10 GW, WattPower is positioned to catapult the Indian solar PV industry onto the global stage.

Committed to shaping a sustainable future, the facility not only advances green initiatives but also creates 180 direct and indirect job opportunities, fortifying India's job market. With a sprawling 3.5-acre expanse and 40% area dedicated to greenery, this facility is more than just a manufacturing hub; it stands as a shining symbol of hope for a greener tomorrow!

As the sun never sets on the solar industry, WattPower envisions leading the way in driving a clean energy transition and powering a greener future. Mr Divya Prakash Choraria, the Managing Director of WattPower, remarks, "We are thrilled to introduce cutting-edge renewable energy solutions to India. Our Chennai facility signifies a pivotal milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future."

WattPower's Chennai facility stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to making renewable energy accessible and cost-effective. Their cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionise the Indian renewable energy landscape, paving the way towards a brighter and more sustainable future of the world!

WattPower is a leading forerunner in the field of solar innovation and renewable technology. Specialising in advanced string inverters for solar power systems, the company's cutting-edge Smart Fusion Solar Technology ensures the seamless conversion of renewable energy to power the modern future.

For nearly a decade, WattPower has been at the forefront of the solar technology revolution in India and maintains a presence in 17 countries across Central & Western Europe and South Asia. Their cumulative delivery of over 17 GigaWatts of clean, green, carbon-neutral energy has left an indelible mark across various regions.

For further information, please visit our website at https://wattpower.in/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor