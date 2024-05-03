Piramal Finance Offers Home Loans Starting from 9.50 Percent Interest Rate

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd., herein referred to as Piramal Finance is pleased to announce that their home loan interest rates start at 9.50%*. This competitive interest rate reflects Piramal Finance’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable financing solutions to individuals aspiring to own their dream homes.

Owning a home is a significant milestone for many individuals and families. With Home Loan starting from a 9.50%* interest rate, Piramal Finance aims to make homeownership more attainable and financially feasible for a broader segment of the population.

Piramal Finance is one of India's leading players that address the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved people of ‘Bharat' market. With a robust presence, Piramal Finance serves over 2.4 million customers through a network encompassing 470 conventional branches and 179 active microfinance branches. Notably, a significant proportion of these branches are strategically located in the outskirts of major metros as well as in Tier I, II, and III cities.

Key Highlights of Piramal Finance’s Home Loan Offering:

Competitive Interest Rates: Benefit from attractive home loan interest rates starting from 9.50%*, ensuring affordability and cost-effectiveness over the loan tenure.

Benefit from attractive home loan interest rates starting from 9.50%*, ensuring affordability and cost-effectiveness over the loan tenure. Flexible Repayment Options: Enjoy flexible repayment options tailored to suit your financial circumstances and preferences, including long repayment tenures for enhanced affordability.

Enjoy flexible repayment options tailored to suit your financial circumstances and preferences, including long repayment tenures for enhanced affordability. Quick and Hassle-Free Processing: Experience seamless and expedited loan processing supported by a dedicated team of professionals committed to providing personalized assistance at every step of the journey.

Experience seamless and expedited loan processing supported by a dedicated team of professionals committed to providing personalized assistance at every step of the journey. Transparent Terms and Conditions: Rest assured with transparent and straightforward terms and conditions, ensuring clarity and peace of mind throughout the loan tenure.

Whether purchasing your first home, upgrading to a larger property, or refinancing an existing mortgage, Piramal Finance is committed to providing you with the support and assistance you need to make informed decisions and achieve your homeownership goals.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to secure your dream home with a Home Loan from Piramal Finance. To learn more and apply for a Home Loan, visit www.piramalfinance.com or contact us today.

Terms and conditions apply. Interest rates starting at 9.50%* are based on eligibility criteria and may vary depending on individual credit profiles and market conditions.

To know more, visit – https://www.piramalfinance.com/home-loan

