Piramal Revanta hosts Mulund's first residential pickleball league

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Piramal Realty recently inaugurated Club Rasa, a ~20,000 square feet clubhouse nestled within the thriving Piramal Revanta community in Mulund. The first of its two clubhouses, 'Rasa' (short for Rejuvenation And Sports Arena), offers a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor spaces supplemented with its retreat-style amenities for all age groups. On 6th and 7th July, the club hosted Mulund's first ever pickleball tournament - the Revanta Pickleball League. Pickleball, a mashup of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is one of the world's fastest-growing sports, and is becoming a sought-after amenity for residents. The latest crop of urban luxury developers are now catering to this surge in demand of this trending sport. Piramal Realty is at the fore front in offering state-of-the-art luxury amenities and is leading by example with its newly launched pickleball courts at Piramal Revanta, Mulund.

The Revanta Pickleball League offered a winning combination of friendly competition, community engagement, and healthy living. The league comprising of U17 singles, men's singles, men's doubles and women's singles categories was a resounding success witnessing over 50 residents of all ages, who converged to play at the club's exclusive state-of-the-art pickleball courts. Adding further credibility to the community sporting event was its association with the 'All India Pickleball Association', the governing body for pickleball in India. Their esteemed affiliation ensured the tournament adhered to the highest standards, providing residents an authentic and enriching pickleball experience.

Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty said, "Pickleball is gaining immense popularity in the country and Club Rasa at Revanta is one of the only residential courts in Mulund to offer the sport to its residents. This facility is built to foster lasting connections within the community of Revanta and with this league we offer our residents a unique experience to develop, hone and create newer avenues for a healthier lifestyle."

Club Rasa is built with a vision to empower residents to bond, connect and socialise in ways that are fun, fabulous and full of life. It houses an array of amenities ranging from a state-of-the-art gymnasium overlooking the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a fitness studio, an arena offering a sprawling double-height multipurpose courts spanning over 6,000 square feet with activities like basketball, pickleball and badminton, among others.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft of residential and commercial real estate under development in and around Mumbai.

Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation, and the inherent connection with biophilia, encapsulating the essence of community living

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sholom Kemkar

Piramal Realty

Contact: +91 9920227817

sholom.kemkar@piramal.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor