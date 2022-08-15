Pishachini will give you the thrills and chills of a Web Series, says Writer-Producer Mrinal Jha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Well-known TV writer turned Producer (MRINAL ABHIGYAN JHA Productions or MAJ) Mrinal Jha is waiting for the response to her first tube Production, the buzzing fantasy show, Pishachini, which started airing on Colors on 8th August. This limited series stars Nyrraaa Banerji, Harsh Rajput and Jiya Shankar and, judging by initial reactions, is poised to be another hit from the ace storyteller.

Mrinal, who has written or created several similar genre shows like Naagin, Nazar and Divya Drishti, etc., says, “Pishachini is a step ahead in tube supernatural in the sense that we have shot with the aesthetics and technique of web. You will not feel that you are watching TV.”

“I have taken pains to avoid the regular small screen pitfalls and thereby try to attract those who consume international content. Don’t get me wrong, I love TV, just that I wish to up our game, and now with me turning producer along with hubby Abhigyan Jha, we have the golden opportunity to walk the talk.”

“I have fallen back on my years of experience to pick and choose what to do and what not to.”

“Here, I wish to thank the teams at Colors for reposing their confidence in me to follow my vision. I am sure the audience will respond in kind. If that happens, MAJ Productions will have started on our above dream of making the Indian tube no longer the idiot box. ”

Talking about casting, Mrinal says, “We zeroed on Nyrraaa for she has the looks my Pishachini needed. Plus, I was mightily impressed with her stint in Divya Drishti. As for Jiya Shankar, she is a fine actress, and I always like to work with talented artists ready to push the envelope.”

“I have watched Harsh Rajput grow since his Nazar days, so it has been a wonderful reunion. We both understand each other, so shooting becomes a breeze.”

Also reuniting after a long with Mrinal are the Joint Producers of Pishachini, Shakuntalam Productions’ Shyamashis Bhattacharya and Neelima Bajpai. This trio had once broken the monopoly of Star Plus and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with Banoo MAIN TERI Dulhann! Will history repeat?

Mrinal is not worried about competition from Anupamaa at the 10 pm slot. “Both shows are as different as chalk and cheese, And maybe our cutting-edge stuff might tempt a few Anupamaa fans to check out Pishachini as well.”

Looking ahead, Mrinal says, “We are working on a plan to make more modern tv shows, and yes, we will also continue to make awesome shows on the web. We had received a lot of love for Qubool Hai 2.0 on Zee 5, and soon something was brewing for Netflix. Besides our musical series, The Socho Project will also be out this year! ”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor