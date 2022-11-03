Pixellot to showcase AI Revolution in the Indian Sports Market

Pixellot, the world's leading provider of AI-automated sports production solutions, will host an exclusive SportsTech event on November 9th at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, focusing on the AI sports revolution that's penetrating the Indian sports market.

'' will include presentations from Pixellot's CEO and leadership team on automated sports production and data extraction, alongside analysis and lectures by CKM Dhananjai, Data Performance Manager at Mumbai Indians and former Data Coach for India National Cricket Team, and Sidhhant Agarwal, Founder at SportVot, a leading sports tech startup based in India.

Attendees will get to watch a live demo of the Pixellot AI-automated video and data solution and network with leaders from across the local cricket, soccer, and field hockey communities, with the guestlist including directors of sports federations, national and state associations, leagues, cricket, football, and hockey academies, and cricket ground owners -- as well as ministry of sports and local officials.

"We're looking forward to showcasing how AI technology can engage Indian sports fans via low-cost, professional-quality live video and analytics," said Alon Werber, CEO at Pixellot. "Pixellot works with local federations, teams, and companies around the world to help democratize sports production. We're thrilled to see the Indian sports market use our fully-automated video, highlights, and analytics workflow to bring more games and data to fans, families, coaches and scouts."

With the sports economy booming in India, Pixellot is poised to empower a wide variety of stakeholders, including federations, private operators, data companies, production companies, clubs, and teams. The outcomes are massive in terms of both sports development and cost effective engagement at every level as well as help in talent scouting, recruitment, and coaching.

"Pixellot has a long history of reshaping every market it enters with its affordable AI-automated sports production solutions, and their technology is poised to have a huge impact on the Indian sports market,' said CKM Dhananjai, one of the guest speakers at the event. "Pixellot cameras provide high-quality video coverage, effectively allowing anyone in India to enjoy the excitement of sports at every level."

"Pixellot's versatility across different sports is a major value-add," said Sidhhant Agarwal, who will deliver a presentation about automating sports graphics. "The AI-enabled production systems serve mainstream sports like cricket, soccer, and field hockey, and allows third party companies like ours to enhance the viewing experience and engage fans for longer periods of time. This event will introduce a different perspective on how innovative technologies can impact sports across India."

Pixellot's unparalleled expertise in providing cost-efficient, professional-quality coverage for a range of different sports has made it the solution of choice for thousands of grassroots and professional leagues and teams worldwide.

The company's award-winning AI-automated technology is now found in every corner of the globe, powering as many as 150,000 live streams a month.

Founded in 2013, is the world's largest producer of live sports content. Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports production solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events.

In 2019, Pixellot acquired VidSwap, a leading sports analytics platform serving thousands of teams. Today Pixellot's AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, distribution, analysis, and monetization of over 150,000 games per month from +70 countries across the globe.

