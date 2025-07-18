Piyush Goyal calls for capable, committed individuals to join policymaking

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Friday, said that there is a need for capable and committed individuals to contribute to policymaking.

"There is a need for capable and committed individuals to contribute to policymaking with compassion, dedication, and a spirit of service," he said, according to a release by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Speaking at the inauguration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Conference 2025 in Noida today, Goyal urged the youth to take charge of India's future, saying, "Be the changemakers, the movers and shakers of tomorrow's India. With collective resolve, we can overcome every challenge and lead our nation to greater heights."

Addressing a vibrant gathering of students and young leaders, the Minister urged the youth to actively contribute to building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the 'Panch Pran' (Five Pledges) for Amrit Kaal.

Goyal highlighted that India stands at the cusp of a major transformation. Recalling the Prime Minister's address on 15th August 2022, he said that the 25-year period of Amrit Kaal, leading up to the centenary of India's independence in 2047, is a defining moment for the nation.

He called upon the youth to commit themselves to making India a developed country by 2047. He elaborated that the first of the five pledges is the resolve to make India a developed nation. Urging the youth to visualise themselves over the next few decades, he said they will be the primary drivers of this transformation.

"This commitment can only be realised if we also embrace the remaining four pledges with equal seriousness," he said.

The second pledge, Goyal noted, is to shed the colonial mindset. Referring to India's rich history as a global economic powerhouse, he said centuries of foreign subjugation had eroded confidence and imposed limitations.

"We must not be bound by the constraints of the past but instead aspire to meet global benchmarks and set ambitious goals," he stated.

The third pledge is about taking pride in India's heritage. Goyal said that India's history, culture, traditions and value systems hold deep significance as we move towards becoming a developed nation. "Vikas bhi, virasat bhi - we must pursue development while preserving our heritage. Our diversity is our strength, and we must amalgamate our traditions into a collective journey towards progress," he added.

Speaking about the fourth pledge, the Minister said that unity and integrity of the nation must be paramount. Commending IIMUN for its efforts to engage youth from across India and abroad, Goyal remarked that this unity is India's greatest strength and must be nurtured at every level.

He underscored that this collective spirit is fundamental to the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The fifth pledge, he said, is the collective resolve of 1.4 billion Indians to contribute to nation-building.

Goyal emphasised that a developed India can only emerge when all citizens work together like a family, with shared responsibility and compassion. "We must be concerned for the marginalised, care for the underprivileged, and ensure that our progress is inclusive and sustainable," he said.

The Minister encouraged the youth to accept nation-building as a duty and a privilege, and to perform every task with commitment and dedication. He urged them to inculcate care and concern for others and give their best to whatever job they undertake.

Paying tribute to the role of teachers and mentors, Goyal said that while their contributions are often taken for granted during school and college years, they play a vital role in shaping the future of individuals and the nation. He described this bond as one of the most valuable and lasting relationships in life.

Goyal also urged the youth to actively consider participating in public life. Recalling the Prime Minister's address on Independence Day 2024, he noted that the Prime Minister had called upon one lakh young men and women to enter politics and public service to become agents of change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor