Piyush Goyal highlights FTAs and market diversification in talks with Export Promotion Councils & Industry Associations

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and industry associations, focusing on strategies to boost India's export growth. The discussions centred around harnessing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) for greater market access, driving value addition, expanding market diversification, and strengthening sectoral synergies.

Earlier in the day, the minister said that India is working towards a "fair, equitable and balanced" Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, with significant progress being made in the ongoing negotiations.

Speaking after his visit to Brussels from October 26-28, 2025, Goyal said he had productive engagements with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, on outstanding issues related to the India-EU FTA negotiations.

"We have agreed to close 10 out of 20 chapters. Another four or five chapters have, in principle, been broadly decided and on more and more issues we are leading towards convergence," Goyal said, adding that when the EU team visits next week for the next round of negotiations, possibly in late November or December, both sides should be in a position to make "significant and substantial progress towards closure."

Goyal, who also participated in the Berlin Global Dialogue, said his meetings with counterparts from the German government, other countries, and European businesses revealed a strong interest in expanding relations with India.

