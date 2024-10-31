Piyush Goyal promotes 'one district one product' in Riyadh

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 31 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, inaugurated the "One District One Product" (ODOP) Wall at the Indian Embassy.

With ODOP, the government aims to spotlight local products on international platforms, transforming various districts across India into "Made in India" hubs.

By promoting these locally-made products through partnerships with global retail chains, the initiative also seeks to create sustainable livelihoods for Indian artisans and entrepreneurs.

"This initiative, through collaborations with retail chains and international platforms, is enhancing the visibility of local Indian products by transforming districts into 'Made In India' hubs and generating sustainable livelihoods" said Goyal in a social media post on Wednesday.

While in Riyadh, Goyal also had a fruitful interaction with members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) chapter in Saudi Arabia.

He encouraged the chartered accountants to adopt best practices and play an active role in strengthening India's economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

This professional community, Goyal noted, could make a valuable contribution to fostering a strong economic partnership between the two countries.

Additionally, Minister Goyal also participated in Diwali celebrations hosted by the Indian Embassy, which featured a range of cultural performances showcasing India's diversity.

The event was held in conjunction with the closing ceremony of Pravasi Parichay, an initiative designed to connect the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia with their roots.

Addressing the gathering, Goyal highlighted India's impressive economic growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing appreciation for the Indian diaspora's contribution to the country's development.

He emphasized that the diaspora not only contributes economically but also serves as a cultural bridge, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between India and Saudi Arabia.

He said, "Wonderful to engage with the vibrant Indian diaspora at the Diwali celebration and the concluding ceremony of Pravasi Parichay"

The commerce ministry noted that Goyal's visit is part of ongoing efforts to deepen the India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnership.

His agenda includes exploring new opportunities for trade, investment, and economic cooperation, which is expected to benefit both nations by strengthening bilateral relations and encouraging cross-border collaboration across multiple sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor