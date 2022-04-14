Piyush Goyal reviews PM GatiShakti National Master Plan progress

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has reviewed the progress made under PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, an integrated initiative depicting all the existing and proposed development initiatives of various ministries and departments for better synergy, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Top officials of different ministries and departments including V K Tripathi, Chairman, Railway Board; Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, attended the meeting chaired by the Union Commerce and Industry Minister.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) aims to help in achieving the objective of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' by providing visibility to various stakeholders involved in the development of infrastructure. It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defense corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones, etc will also be covered under the master plan, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

This will boost economic growth, attract investments and enhance the country's global competitiveness, it added.

During a presentation made by Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, the ministry-wise progress on the targets set under the PM GatiShakti was discussed.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has completed 1,41,190 km of National Highways as of 31st March 2022 out of the set target of 2,00,000 km for 2024-25.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has completed the laying of gas pipeline of 20,000 km out of 34,500 for the same time period. The Ministry of Power has already surpassed its target for laying of the transmission network of 4,54,200 km till the end of March 2022.

The Department of Telecommunication has created the OFC network of 33,00,997 km as of 31st March 2022 against the set target of 50,00,000 km for 2024-25.

Highlighting the potential of the PM GatiShakti NMP, Goyal emphasized that improved multimodal connectivity to various economic zones will ensure seamless movement of goods and people. PM GatiShakti NMP portal will provide a bird's eye view of infrastructure and facilitate better network planning and faster clearances.

( With inputs from ANI )

