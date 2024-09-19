Piyush Goyal unveils AI and ML-based Trademark Search Technology, IP Saarthi Chatbot

New Delhi [India], September 19 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal unveiled the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based Trademark Search Technology and IP Saarthi Chatbot in New Delhi.

According to an official release, during the inauguration event, Goyal noted that the search technology will enable faster clearance of trademark applications in a more efficient and accurate manner.

He also hoped that the platform would resolve trademark-related conflicts and proposed that inclusion of official languages in the updated versions would make this search module a benchmark in the world.

Referring to the launch of the search module and the IP chatbot, the Minister noted that quality of disposals of patents will also improve and said that the Government is looking to integrate AI and ML-based technology for faster approval of designs.

The Minister also stressed that Government-operated AI tools should be compatible with devices across all user interfaces and various technology devices for faster adoption.

Goyal said that filing of patent applications by women has undergone transformational change in the last decade.

The Minister remarked that the decision to reduce the fees payable for patents for startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, individuals and academic institutions by 80 per cent was taken to encourage innovators.

Speaking of the five technology-based service launches in one week - the Trade Connect e-Platform, the Jan Sunwai Portal, ECGC's new online service portal alongside a revamped in-house SMILE-ERP system, BHASKAR - the one-stop shop for everything a startup needs and the Trademark Search technology today, Goyal underlined the Government's commitment to ease of doing business. On the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, he said that it will become an existential tool, therefore, there is a need for faster adoption of the newer technology in daily work for improved outcomes

The new technology has several key benefits, including improved trademark protection capabilities, quicker search methods for both domestic and foreign enterprises, and sophisticated AI and ML algorithms for accurate trademark identification.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 3 Is - Intelligence, Idea and Innovation, Goyal said that it is the identity of the youth recognised for their skill and talent throughout the world. He asserted that the Government will equally contribute to make India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

It is not a mere dream, it is a collective commitment of 1.4 billion Indians to make India a developed nation by 2047, he said.

In conclusion, Goyal urged the participants to continue to innovate, improvise and hoped that India's solutions will become the benchmark in years to come.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry aims to revolutionise intellectual property management with the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based Trademark Search technology.

