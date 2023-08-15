Piyush Shangari Recognized with the Glaze Award 40 Under 40

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 15: In the dynamic world of finance and investment, recognition often comes to those who exhibit exceptional innovation, dedication, and leadership. Piyush Shangari, the Founder & CEO of Wealthonic Capital, has been honored with the prestigious Glaze Award 40 Under 40, a testament to his remarkable achievements in the industry.

The Glaze Award 40 Under 40 is an esteemed accolade that celebrates young leaders who have demonstrated exceptional prowess in their respective fields before the age of 40. Piyush Shangari's inclusion in this prestigious list is a recognition of his outstanding contributions to the financial services industry. His ability to navigate complex markets, adapt to changing trends, and lead a successful venture has truly set him apart.

Wealthonic Capital's success under Piyush Shangari's leadership can be attributed to its commitment to providing clients with a holistic investment experience. The company's focus on equity, commodity, currency, mutual funds, and insurance products showcases a deep understanding of diverse investment needs. By offering a one-stop platform for a wide array of investment opportunities, Wealthonic Capital has simplified the investment journey for individuals and institutions alike.

Piyush Shangari's journey to becoming a prominent figure in the financial sector is a story of unwavering commitment and a clear vision. As the Founder & CEO of Wealthonic Capital, he has redefined the landscape of investment distribution. With a strong focus on equity, commodity, currency, mutual funds, and insurance products, Wealthonic Capital has emerged as a trailblazer in offering a comprehensive range of investment avenues under one roof.

The Glaze Award 40 Under 40 bestowed upon Piyush Shangari is a recognition well-deserved. As the Founder & CEO of Wealthonic Capital, he has not only transformed the investment distribution landscape but has also shown that with vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment, remarkable achievements are within reach. Piyush Shangari's journey continues to inspire both seasoned professionals and budding entrepreneurs to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of finance and investment.

