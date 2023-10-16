Placing Them Right: IBS Path to MBA Career Success

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: At ICFAI Business School (IBS), the campus placement process is a crucial milestone in a student's two-year journey. IBS takes a comprehensive approach that prioritizes personalized development, practical skills, and strong industry connections.

From the beginning of their academic session, students undergo assessments to identify their unique interests, strengths, and competencies. This early evaluation sets the stage for a tailored developmental plan.

IBS`s commitment to a well-rounded education extends to its curriculum. Faculty members integrate practical, industry-relevant elements into every domain course, helping students understand the real-world applicability of their studies.

In addition to academics, IBS offers state-of-the-art IT Lab facilities, including access to Python, R programming, and Data Analytics. Special coaching for aptitude tests, psychometric assessments, and guidance on corporate etiquette and professional attire is also provided.

To effectively prepare for placement interviews and Group Discussions (GD), industry professionals conduct mock interviews and GD sessions well in advance of the placement season. Students receive video recordings of their mock GDs and interviews for self-assessment, and subject matter experts conduct special sessions to address areas for improvement.

Throughout the two-year program, IBS provides a range of activities to enhance employability:

a) A dedicated team of Soft Skills trainers supports students who need to improve in this area.

b) Business Process Integration is taught in IT Lab through SAP licensed products.

c) Grooming initiatives begin as early as Semester 1, involving an interdisciplinary team comprising Domain Faculty, Soft Skills Faculty, and Senior Manager Placements. Senior alumni also contribute to this process.

d) Industry experts enhance domain knowledge within the classroom.

e) Emphasis on externally validated certifications including Bloomberg certifications and exposure to terminals which enhances students' job prospects.

f) Industry mentors provide sector and role-specific guidance.

g) Alumni engage in corporate support, leveraging their experience to assist current students.

Moreover, IBS students enjoy access to information on potential employers and current job openings through the Online Student Information System, aiding them in finding job profiles that align with their preferences.

IBS consistently maintains an outstanding placement record, with over 96 per cent of students securing placements year after year. Graduates have found opportunities across diverse sectors, including banking, financial services, IT/ITES, consulting, insurance, and manufacturing. The institution's reputation also extends internationally, as it successfully places students in prestigious global companies.

