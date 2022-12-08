Plaints in baggage delays rise 55% over last year's: Ministry of Civil Aviation

Airports across the country have received 53 per cent more complaints related to baggage delays as compared to last year, the ministry of civil aviation said on Thursday.

Member of Parliament Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Telangana had put forward a query in Lok Sabha, regarding complaints of baggage delays in arrival halls of various airports that have been reported in the country.

Responding to the question, General (Rtd) VK Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said that complaints received from the air passengers regarding baggage delays in arrival halls of various airports are resolved by the concerned service providers as per their policy and guidelines emanating from the provisions of Carriage by Air Act, 1972, as amended from time to time.

He added that for timely redressal of complaints, nodal officers have been nominated by the service providers. An Airsewa cell has been established in the ministry of civil aviation to monitor the redressal of grievances.

On being asked regarding the number of complaints received during the last three years and the current year and the steps taken by the government in this regard, MoS in the ministry of civil aviation said that in 2019, they received 1,104 complaints and these were resolved. In 2020, they have received 409 such complaints and all were resolved, the minister said, adding that in 2021, as many as 434 complaints were received and resolved. But in 2022 till November 30, total 926 complaints were received and 910 were resolved, 16 are still pending.

( With inputs from ANI )

