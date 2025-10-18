Platione Launches India’s First AI-Enabling B2B Growth Suite for SMEs

“Your Customers Are Asking AI… Are You Showing Up?”

The Wake-Up Call for Business Owners

In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, potential buyers aren't just typing keywords into search engines anymore. They're asking AI-powered tools questions like:

“Find me a reliable equipment supplier in Pune.”

“Who sells industrial rubber sheets near me?”

Many business owners want to harness the AI revolution but they don't know where to start. Even if you have a good website and have done some SEO, your business may still not appear in AI-driven results and recommendations. Studies show that 80% of potential customers are using AI tools to make buying decisions but most businesses are barely visible.

That's what Platione is— an AI Ready Growth Suite — that ensures your business is seen, recommended, and discovered by customers wherever they search.

The Problem: AI Discoverability

AI discoverability is now a major challenge for businesses. Many still depend on traditional SEO methods like content, keywords, and backlinks — but AI-driven tools follow new rules. These systems need clear, structured, and detailed business data to recommend your brand. Most websites aren't AI-optimized, so even strong companies don't get ranked or recommended. As buyers move from Google searches to asking AI tools directly, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI Engine Optimization (AEO) have become essential. If your business isn't appearing in AI results like ChatGPT or Gemini, customers may never find you.

The Solution: Platione

Platione is India's first AI-Ready Growth Suite for business growth, designed specifically for SMEs. It transforms your digital presence to make your business AI-discoverable with:

AI-optimized website, mobile app, and marketplace profile

Lead generation through BOFAI (Built & Optimized for AI) landing pages

Structured, schema-based business profiles that AI platforms can easily read and recommend

Keyword-enriched content that boosts rankings on both search engines and AI tools

Upgrade to SEO, GEO and AI-friendly dynamic website to stay future-ready

It's more than visibility — Platione, an AI-Enabling B2B Marketplace for SMEs in India, helps your business to engage, convert, and grow with smart AI-enabled tools

Beyond Discoverability:

Platione doesn't stop at AI discoverability. Many business owners want to leverage AI to grow but struggle to manage leads and campaigns efficiently.

Platione solves this with an integrated growth engine that offers instant website, mobile app, and BOFAI landing pages, plus a powerful Integrated CRM for small businesses with lead management and follow-up automation. It also includes AI chatbots, a self-service portal, and multi-channel marketing automation across WhatsApp, Email, and SMS.

SEO-driven updates and dynamic company newsfeeds keep businesses visible and relevant. This setup lets SMEs capture leads, automate follow-ups, and engage customers 24×7 — all without technical effort. You can also automate social media marketing for SMEs directly through the platform.

The Founder's Vision:

From Silicon Valley to India's SME Heartland. Platione was founded by Amol Ghotankar, a Silicon Valley technologist and product leader with over two decades of experience in building large-scale digital systems.

Before founding Platione, Amol spent six years in California with one of the most innovative fintech startups in the U.S. banking ecosystem, where he helped design next-generation digital platforms.

“I saw how technology and AI were transforming businesses abroad, while millions of Indian SMEs still struggled with discoverability and fragmented tools,” said Amol Ghotankar, Founder & CEO of Platione. “Platione was born out of a simple vision — to make AI and modern technology accessible, affordable, and actionable for every Indian business owner.”

Returning to India, Amol assembled a team of engineers, designers, and marketers in Pune to create a platform that merges Silicon Valley product thinking with India's grassroots business realities.

Who Should Use Platione

Platione is ideal for:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Tool suppliers

Industrial service providers

Any SME ready to scale & grow efficiently

If you sell B2B and want your business to be visible on AI-driven platforms, Platione — the AI Enabling B2B Marketplace for SMEs in India — is built for you.

Platione Is Now Live — Join the AI Revolution

No coding skills. No big budget. Just a few minutes to register and complete onboarding — and your company and products become fully AI-discoverable and recommendable.

Make your business appear on ChatGPT and Gemini with structured data and GEO.

Make your business AI-ready today with Platione. Register now at www.platione.com.

