Pledge Foundation and Lasenor India Inaugurate NICU Units for Underprivileged Babies at KIMS Manavata Hospital, Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Under its flagship healthcare initiative (SDG 3) Project MedAssist, Pledge Foundation, in collaboration with Lasenor India, inaugurated "NICU Units for Underprivileged Babies" by donating two fully equipped Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) at KIMS Manavata Hospital, Nashik. The initiative aims to strengthen access to critical neonatal care for premature and high-risk newborns from underserved communities.

The newly installed NICU units are designed to support newborns requiring intensive medical attention immediately after birth. These units will provide round-the-clock critical care, advanced respiratory support, and continuous monitoring, enabling early detection and timely management of life-threatening complications. By enhancing hospital infrastructure, the initiative seeks to significantly improve survival outcomes for newborns who otherwise face limited access to specialised neonatal facilities.

Premature birth and neonatal complications remain among the leading causes of infant mortality in India, particularly in low-income and resource-constrained families. Access to NICU facilities plays a crucial role in ensuring safe recovery during the first few days and weeks of life. Through Project MedAssist, Pledge Foundation continues its commitment to bridging healthcare gaps by enabling hospitals to deliver quality medical care to those who need it the most.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Sachin Chaudhary, Director of Lasenor India, and Dr. Raj Nagarkar, Managing Director of KIMS Manavata Hospital, Chief of Surgical Oncology & Robotic Services, and Head of HCG Manavata Cancer Centre. Hospital officials, medical staff, and representatives from both organisations were also present during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-founder and Director of Pledge Foundation Mr. Aldrin Alex highlighted the importance of strengthening neonatal healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level. They reiterated that timely medical intervention during the neonatal stage can prevent long-term health complications and save lives. The foundation emphasised that partnerships with responsible corporate organisations such as Lasenor India play a vital role in scaling sustainable healthcare solutions.

As part of the ceremony, KIMS Manavata Hospital presented an appreciation letter to Pledge Foundation, acknowledging its contribution toward improving neonatal care facilities at the hospital. The recognition reflects the shared commitment of the hospital and the foundation to provide equitable healthcare access and reinforce systems that support vulnerable newborns and their families.

Lasenor India reaffirmed its commitment to supporting healthcare initiatives that create meaningful social impact. The collaboration under Project MedAssist aligns with the company's focus on community well-being and responsible corporate citizenship through targeted interventions in the healthcare sector.

With this initiative, Pledge Foundation continues to expand its Emergency Medical Care efforts, which focus on providing timely medical support, strengthening hospital infrastructure, and enabling life-saving treatment for children in need. The foundation believes that access to critical care should not be determined by socio-economic circumstances, especially during the most vulnerable stages of life.

Pledge Foundation is a humanitarian organisation working towards empowering children and women through healthcare initiatives, education support, hunger relief, and emergency medical care. Guided by the belief that access to treatment is a basic human right, the foundation collaborates with hospitals, corporate partners, and communities to deliver sustainable and impactful interventions across India.

