PM GatiShakti ignites transformation: Ayodhya bypass project set to revolutionize economic and logistic connectivity

New Delhi [India], January 26 : In a stride towards comprehensive socio-economic development, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the visionary PM GatiShakti initiative, is propelling the planning and implementation of the Ayodhya Bypass Project.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this transformative project is poised to catalyse economic, social, and logistics connectivity across key districts, with the overarching goal of decongesting Ayodhya and fostering uninterrupted freight flows.

Over the past two years, the PM GatiShakti initiative has convened 64 Network Planning Group (NPG) meetings, deliberating on over 131 infrastructure projects.

The Ayodhya Bypass Project emerged as a critical infrastructure endeavour during the 52nd NPG meeting, signalling its pivotal role in the regional development landscape.

The Ayodhya Bypass Project is an ambitious Greenfield venture covering 67.57 kilometres, comprising the construction of both Northern and Southern Ayodhya Bypasses.

These bypasses, totalling 35.40 kilometres and 32.172 kilometres respectively, are strategically positioned to connect key districts such as Lucknow, Basti, and Gonda.

Ayodhya's central location, nestled between economic hubs like Lucknow and Gorakhpur, makes it a vital passage for major commodities, including leather, engineering goods, building materials, iron, and steel.

The bypass project aims to streamline this traffic, ensuring uninterrupted freight flows and alleviating congestion within the city.

Anticipating a significant surge in passenger and freight vehicle movement in the coming years, the Ayodhya Bypass is designed to serve eight influence areas around Ayodhya.

This includes critical national highways such as NH-27, NH-330A, NH-330, and NH-135A, facilitating seamless movement of people and goods while reducing travel time.

The multi-modal aspect of the project integrates railway stations at key points and an airport at Ayodhya, further enhancing connectivity and accessibility. The project aligns with other proposed initiatives evaluated in NPG meetings, including the Prayagraj - Raibareili Project, Gorakhpur-Siliguri Corridor, and Gorakhpur-Bareilly Corridor.

Ayodhya's recent developments, such as the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, underscore its growing significance in regional infrastructure.

The airport not only boosts tourism but also integrates Ayodhya into the national and international transportation network.

The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station's redevelopment stands out with modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops, cloakrooms, childcare rooms, and waiting halls.

The 'accessible for all' and 'IGBC-certified green station building' initiatives emphasize inclusivity and sustainability.

The Ayodhya Bypass Project is projected to yield remarkable efficiencies, including a 5 km length reduction, 66.67 per cent travel time reduction, and a 250 per cent increment in average speed.

Additionally, it is expected to generate 80 lakh person-days of employment, while environmentally contributing to a reduction of 50 lakh litres of fuel annually and 1 crore kg in carbon footprints.

This initiative not only showcases the government's commitment to infrastructural development but also highlights Ayodhya's role as a pivotal hub for economic growth and connectivity in the region.

As the Ayodhya Bypass Project gains momentum, it heralds a new era of progress and efficiency for the city and its neighbouring districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor