PM GatiShakti transforms India's infrastructure, connectivity and jobs for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi applauds initiative

New Delhi [India] October 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PM NMP) for transforming the country's infrastructure by "boosting multimodal connectivity, driving job creation, and improving logistics for Viksit Bharat."

In a social media post on X, PM Modi highlighted that the initiative is transforming the infrastructure of the country driving progress, entrepreneurship and innovation.

"PM Gati Shakti is transforming India's infrastructure by boosting multimodal connectivity, driving job creation, and improving logistics for Viksit Bharat. Thanks to #GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation," he said.

The PM Modi said that PM #GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure.

"It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors. The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people," he added.

PM NMP completed three years of its launch on Saturday. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2021.

Separately, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Saturday released a special study on the achievement of the initiatives in these three years.

The ministry said that PM GatiShakti is being taken to the international level and diplomatic engagements are underway between India countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Madagascar, Senegal and Gambia for promoting the use of PMGS and geospatial technology in the integrated planning of infrastructure.

The government is also considering providing access to non-government users for the data (non-sensitive and shareable) relevant to the planning of the infrastructure and developmental activities by the sector. Such access to the data shall be provided in the most secure manner, a Commerce Ministry release said.

PM GatiShakti has successfully laid the groundwork for multi-modal connectivity and accelerated economic growth, bringing synergy across ministries and states-UTs together, the release said.

In three years, the initiative integrated 44 central ministries and 36 states/UTs with more than 1600 data layers, making it a crucial tool for planning and executing infrastructure projects.

The release said over 200 big-ticket infrastructure projects have been evaluated by the Networking Planning Group (NPG) from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti so far.

It said that in the past three years, all 36 states and UTs have developed the PMGS NMP portals, aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan platform to synchronise infrastructure assets and enhance regional development.

This unified approach has helped states streamline their capital investment for accelerating infrastructure development. Over 533 projects have been mapped by states and UTs on the PM GatiShakti portal.

Aligned with the National Logistics Policy (NLP), PMGS NMP has been instrumental in addressing critical infrastructure gaps, reducing logistics costs, and improving India's logistics performance, the release said.

