PM Group celebrates 10 years in India and announces 150 new jobs

PM Group, the Irish headquartered, international project delivery specialist, recently celebrated ten years of its establishment in India.

The company further announced its expansion plans in India as part of the company's international business strategy 2021-2025.

PM Group is targeting recruitment of 150+ personnel for their Bangalore office within the next three years. The company is looking to hire process, mechanical, electrical & instrumentation engineers, and project managers experienced in the pharma, food, and mission critical/data centre sectors.

For this reason, Bangalore remains an essential market for PM Group, offering abundant human resource in the required fields of work.

The Bangalore office is strategically important as a centre of excellence for multi-office execution to support the design of multi-million-dollar projects around the world.

Anandhi Sathyamurthy, Managing Director at PM Group India said, "This is a great milestone in our history, and we want to celebrate the achievements of our team. Their dedication, energy, and enthusiasm has enabled us to grow substantially in response to our client's needs. For our expansion, we welcome and encourage anyone who supports teamwork and innovation, and maintains the business' integrity, quality, and safety".

Over the last ten years, PM Group in India has grown from a 25-person office to a team of 150 people. The company now aims to double this number by 2025 as a part of its expansion plan in India. With their new state-of-the-art offices, they are fully capable of supporting projects from concept to handover. This can be seen through projects completed for Givaudan, Johnson & Johnson, McCain and Astra Zeneca, among others.

Ross Curran, Senior Market Advisor at Enterprise Ireland shared his thoughts on PM Group's expansion said, "India is an increasingly important market for Irish companies due the wide availability of talented and skilled professionals here. Globally-focussed construction market-leaders like PM Group see huge value in growing its team in Bengaluru and this latest announcement highlights the growing business and cultural links between India and Ireland".

Keeping their employees at the centre, PM Group is committed to maintaining inclusivity in the workspace whilst fostering a culture of mutual respect and belonging. PM Group's success is partly due to their adaptability to new environments, which allows employees to thrive.

This employee-owned company also offers many perks to their employees such as a hybrid model of working, flexible working hours, maternity leave, and so forth. Apart from this, employees also enjoy international secondment opportunities, leading standards in training, and quality conscious work ethics in their state-of-art office environment.

Beyond business, PM Group in India is socially responsible and active towards the welfare of the community. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, members of their senior leadership team visited the KC General Hospital and NGO Dream India Network Foster Home, both of which PM Group supports.

PM Group is an employee-owned company recognized for its culture of commitment, inclusivity and innovation. It has a 49-year track-record delivering complex projects for the world's leading multinationals?

With over 3,700+ people, PM Group is a recognized ENR Top 5 International Pharma and Food Engineering design firm with a turnover of over US$433m.

For more information, visit:

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government organization responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets. Enterprise Ireland works in partnership with Irish enterprises to help them start, grow, innovate and win export sales in global markets. In this way, the organization supports sustainable economic growth, regional development and secure employment. A key priority is the achievement of export sales growth and jobs for Irish-owned companies.

For more information, visit:

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor