PM Mitra Textile Parks will pave way for export target of USD 100 Bn by 2030: TEXPROCIL Chief

Shri Sunil Patwari, Chairman – TEXPROCIL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: PM MITRA Parks are path breaking efforts to attract large scale investments and accelerate the pace of exports in the textile Value Chain.

Welcoming the announcement of the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks to be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Shri Sunil Patwari, Chairman, TEXPROCIL (The Cotton Textile Export Promotion Council) stated that the parks are the need of the hour to attract large scale investments from across the world in the textile sector and will serve as a catalyst in achieving the export target of US$ 100 Bn by 2030.

With supply chains being realigned in the post – covid era and changing geopolitical alignments reinforcing the “China plus one” policy, India has emerged as a beacon of economic stability attracting the attention of global investors. The PM MITRA scheme will reassure the investors regarding the need for single window clearances and quick decision making

Shri Sunil Patwari, Chairman, TEXPROCIL expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for his far sighted vision to integrate the 5F’s of the textile sector viz. Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign within the walls of the PM Mitra parks.

The Parks, Shri Patwari pointed out that it will strengthen the foundations of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” making India a strong and dynamic player in global trade in Textiles and Clothing.

With world class infrastructure and “plug & play” facilities the 7 Mega Parks will encourage investors to commence production with minimum delays.

The integrated facilities will also reduce the cost of manufacturing and make Indian exports of textiles immensely competitive, Shri Patwari added.

