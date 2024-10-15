PM Modi calls for global standards for AI and data privacy at IMC 2024

New Delhi [India], October 15 : While inaugurating the India Mobile Congress 2024 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global standards for artificial intelligence (AI) and data privacy. Giving his inaugural speech Modi asked the Industry leaders, tech innovators and startups to create a global standard for AI and data privacy.

The PM said, "Create global standards for ethical AI and data privacy that also respect the diversity of different countries." The prime minister added that we have global rules for the aviation sector we need a similar framework for the digital sector.

"Just as we have created a framework of global rules and regulations for the aviation sector, the digital world also needs a similar framework," said PM.

PM Modi asked the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) to work on this and create global standards for ethical AI and data privacy to respect the diversity of different countries.

"I would like to ask every member of WTSA to think about how to make telecommunications safe for everyone. In this interconnected world, security cannot be an after-thought. India's Data Protection Act and National Cyber Security Strategy show our commitment towards creating a safe digital ecosystem." said Modi

PM Modi said India had put forward this issue before the world during its G-20 presidency in September last year, "I also want to put forward this issue before a global platform like WTSA. This issue is of global framework of digital technology, global guidelines. Now the time has come that global institutions will have to accept its importance for global governance. Do's and don'ts will have to be made at the global level for technology."

PM Modi said all the digital tools and applications that are available and used today are beyond restrictions, beyond the boundaries of any country. Therefore, no country can protect its citizens from cyber threats alone.

PM Modi asked all global institutions to work for this, "We will have to work together, global institutions will have to come forward and take responsibility." said Modi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor