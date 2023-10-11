PM Modi has bridged the gap between the Developed and Developing World during G-20 says Global Academic Leaders

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], October 11: "India has emerged as an emphatic voice of global south that has raised the pressing concerns and issues affecting developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America," said the academic leaders of over 40 top universities of the world during an international conference organised by NID foundation at Chandigarh University (CU) campus on Tuesday (October 10).

The academic leaders, who are majorly from G-20 countries, applauded India's successful G-20 presidency which they said was a watershed moment as the country helped in shaping several global issues. They expressed their views during the international conference held on the theme 'India: The Voice of Global South' which was organised by NID foundation at CU. They also hailed the efforts of PM Modi to make African Union as a permanent member of G-20. This is the first such conference held on this theme after the G-20 Summit held in New Delhi.

The conference was held on the sidelines of Global Education Summit that began on Monday, in which the academic leaders, including vice-chancellors, presidents, and top officials, of more than 40 universities from across 30 countries like UK, USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Japan, Uzbekistan etc. are participating.

With the resounding success of G-20 summit held in September in New Delhi, India emerged as an architect of the global agenda and led the world to embrace 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', the academic leaders said who are in CU deliberating on various topic like fostering global collaboration in higher education and achieving inclusiveness through its internationalisation.

Professor Linda du Plessis, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning And Campus Operations), North-West University, South Africa, while praising the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "PM Modi is a visionary leader and if we have a leader with a vision which people support and trust and are willing to invest in that vision and ready to put all the strategies towards it, that makes a huge difference. Investing in what the Prime Minister stands for can make a huge difference in empowering people."

Prof. Nanda Bahadur Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Mid-West University Surkhet in Nepal, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only the leader of India but of the Nations across the world, in particular the leader of Global South. PM Modi has given new impetus to the World Community through India's Presidency of G-20 that focused on addressing various global issues. He has inspired the idea of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' across the world and advocated the need to understand the fact that despite being separate Nations, we are all interconnected."

While speaking on the second day of the Global Summit, Chancellor Chandigarh University & NID Foundation Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "India's momentous G-20 presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshaped the global order. PM Modi has given the message of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' for addressing the global issues like climate crisis, environment protection, and poverty. Through the consensus of G-20, which has been adopted unanimously by more than 126 Nations of the world, PM Modi has emerged as the Global Protagonist."

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University & Chief Patron, NID foundation further added that, "PM Narendra Modi has not only worked for the better future of India and the Indians, but also as a Global Statesman, and contributed to establishing Peace, Inclusive Growth in the Developing World and the Better Future for the Humanity. During G-20 presidency, India emerged as the Voice of the Global South, and raised concerns and issues faced by the Developing nations. Due to the consistent efforts of PM Modi, African Union has gained the permanent membership of G-20, which now represents around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population."

Yhing Sawheny, Deputy Director, International Affairs, SIAM University Thailand, said that PM Narendra Modi has great visionary leadership skills and he is really the best leader that we all in the world look up to. "He is great example for the world and has also worked at lot for the betterment of the country. Through G-20 summit he has shown the roadmap to the whole world about how we can achieve peace and prosperity," she said.

Prof. Sibrandes Poppema, President of Sunway University, Malaysia, said, "PM Modi has shown through the resounding success of India's G-20 presidency that Asia can be taking a leadership position in the world which is important because I think it is the end of the western dominated world. PM Modi promoted multilateralism - which means that the world should not be dominated by one or two powers."

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman, Daffodil International University, Bangladesh, said, "The vision of India, PM Narendra Modi, and even the G20 has focused on the need to develop a platform that contributes to the society. India is a country that portrays professionalism and respect to others in its true sense, and the best part is that Indians are highly devoted to their motherland. In this context, we can say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very focused in the progress and economic development of the country."

