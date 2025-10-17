PM Modi has put India on a different growth trajectory in 11 years: Gautam Singhania

New Delhi, Oct 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a wonderful job over the last 11 years as he has put India onto a different trajectory, and must be complimented for what he has done so far, Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania said on Friday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the NDTV World Summit 2025, Singhania said that he is a big supporter of Prime Minister Modi as he believes the nation has found its place in his leadership.

"I'm a big supporter of Modi Ji. And I think India has found its place in the sun under his astute leadership," he said.

Hailing India's resilient middle class and consumption ability, the Raymond Group Chairman said that it had allowed India to grow even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"India's consumption story is very strong as we have a resilient middle class. When COVID happened, the world got impacted, but India got saved because we have a very strong middle class," Singhania highlighted.

He said that we survived the world in COVID, and that time, we didn't even have much exports.

These sorts of strong consumption stories help India continue its growth from strength to strength, he added.

Singhania stated that the recent GST reforms that have brought essential products under the lower tax basket are a path-breaking initiative, and it was required as well.

"I think these GST reforms that the government announced last month have been path-breaking. You're already seeing enhanced consumption, especially in white goods like auto, etc," he noted.

"The GST reforms were required, and they've been done timely manner," he added.

The Raymond Group Chairman further said that the GST reforms have the potential to neutralise the US tariff hike concerns.

"To a great extent, it will offset the tariff issues, and I compliment the government for the same," he said.

Meanwhile, World Gold Council's Regional CEO India, Sachin Jain, said that India is truly at the forefront of growth, and all of us are only lucky to be in this time, in this amazing country.

Speaking to IANS, he said that the nation is not just the fourth-largest economy in the world, but we are the fastest-growing.

He further said that what's going to happen in the next two decades in our nation is something spectacular; it's going to be something that has never been seen before.

Jain emphasised that Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat vision is going to make India a $30 trillion economy, meaning every Indian will have between $12,000 to $15,000 per year to spend and invest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor