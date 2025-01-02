PM Modi lauds ONDC's role in empowering small businesses and transforming e-commerce

New Delhi [India], January 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the transformative impact of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on India's e-commerce landscape.

Reposting a message from Union Minister Piyush Goyal on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "ONDC has contributed to empowering small businesses and revolutionising e-commerce, thus playing a vital role in furthering growth and prosperity."

His remarks highlighted the platform's success in driving growth and inclusivity within the digital marketplace.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in his post, outlined the government's vision for ONDC and its accomplishments over the past three years.

He stated, "Building a robust and inclusive digital marketplace! @ONDC_Official was launched in 2021 by the Modi Government with a vision to democratise e-commerce in India. Over the past 3 years, it has not only achieved numerous milestones but also empowered businesses, especially small enterprises, by creating a level playing field for them on the network. By bridging the gap between sellers and buyers, ONDC continues to revolutionise the nation's e-commerce landscape!"

Since its inception in 2021, ONDC has achieved significant milestones. It has facilitated over 150 million transactions, demonstrating a strong adoption of the platform.

The network now boasts more than 200 participants, including sellers, buyers, and service providers, creating a vibrant and competitive marketplace.

With 7 lakh sellers and service providers from over 600 cities and towns, ONDC has provided small businesses with unprecedented access to a wider customer base.

On the consumer side, buyers from more than 1,100 cities and towns have engaged with the network, highlighting its extensive reach.

The platform has also made substantial contributions to empowering farmers. More than 7,000 farmer producer organizations (FPOs), representing 35 lakh farmers, have been onboarded, enabling them to connect directly with buyers and secure better market opportunities. This aligns with ONDC's goal of bridging the gap between rural and urban markets.

In addition to supporting farmers, ONDC has placed a strong emphasis on fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through initiatives like the MSME TEAM scheme.

This program aims to empower five lakh SMEs, with 50 per cent of its beneficiaries being women-owned enterprises. By supporting women entrepreneurs, ONDC is not only driving economic growth but also promoting gender equality in India's digital commerce sector.

