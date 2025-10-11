PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO, discusses India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, and discussed India's advancements in artificial intelligence, innovation, and skilling.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Qualcomm's commitment towards India's Semiconductor and AI Missions. He noted that India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape the collective future.

Cristiano Amon thanked the Prime Minister for the enriching discussion on strengthening the partnership between Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G. He highlighted the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, automotive, industrial sectors and more.

"It was a wonderful meeting with Mr. Cristiano R. Amon and discussing India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling. Great to see Qualcomm's commitment towards India's semiconductor and AI missions. India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

In his response to PM Modi's post, Cristiano Amon said they are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across areas such as AI smartphones, PCs and smart glasses.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi for the great conversation on fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G. We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more," the Qualcomm CEO said.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a visiting US delegation of thinkers and business leaders led by Walter Russell Mead, a distinguished fellow at the American think tank Hudson Institute.

After the meeting, PM Modi said he valued their contribution in "strengthening India-US ties and advancing our partnership for global peace, progress and prosperity."

