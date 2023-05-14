PM Modi says meeting with Walmart CEO was fruitful

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his meeting with Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon was a fruitful one and that he was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment.

On Sunday, PM Modi tweeted, "The meeting with Mr. Doug McMillon, CEO of @Walmart, was a fruitful one. We had insightful discussions on different subjects. Happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment."

The Prime Minister's tweet was posted with the retweet of a tweet from Walmart Inc's handle which was posted on Saturday. The tweet posted by Walmart Inc was, "The visit with Prime Minister @narendramodi reinforces the shared value we bring working alongside India. Together, we'll continue to support the country's manufacturing growth and create opportunity." - CEO Doug McMillon." The meeting was held on Thursday.

Prior to this on Friday, Walmart Inc on its official Twitter handle said, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are working toward exporting $10B (USD 10 billion) per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods."

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon McMillon reinforced the company's continued commitment to building an ecosystem of suppliers and partners in India, including small and medium enterprises, to meet the company's goal of sourcing USD 10 billion of India-made goods each year by 2027, according to a statement from the company.

"We are committed to India and are here for the long term. I was excited to meet with the diverse Indian ecosystem of suppliers, small and medium enterprises, merchants and partners who are innovating and driving growth and opportunities," said McMillion said in a statement.

