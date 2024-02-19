PM Modi urges tourists to spend 10 pc of their travel budget to buy local products

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 : In a fresh pitch to boost local products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged tourists to spend at least 10 per cent of their travel budget to purchase local goods from the area they visit, as they plan their itinerary.

"It might not be a big amount for you, but it will transform the economic landscape of that place," PM Modi said, as he attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors' Summit in Lucknow.

"I urge everyone, when planning their travel itinerary, to allocate 10 per cent of their budget to purchasing local goods from the area they visit," the prime minister said.

With the Kumbh Mela to be held in 2025, PM Modi said it is going to be very important for the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

"In the coming time, a large number of jobs are going to be created here in the tourism and hospitality sectors," PM Modi said, adding that today every person in the country wants to come to Varanasi and Ayodhya.

PM Modi said unprecedented opportunities are being created for small entrepreneurs, airlines, hotels and restaurants in the state.

Later, speaking about the investment scenario in India, PM Modi said the world now sees India as a guaranteed destination for better returns.

"Investors all over the world trust the policies and stability of the Indian government," he said.

"Often we have seen that people avoid new investments near elections, but today India has broken this notion also," he said, adding that investors from all over the world have full confidence in the stability of his government's policies.

Speaking specifically about Uttar Pradesh, he said the state has transitioned from red-tapism to 'red-carpet' culture, under the 'double-engine government'.

"During this period, Uttar Pradesh has not only experienced a significant decrease in crime rates but also a substantial increase in trading and business opportunities," PM Modi noted.

