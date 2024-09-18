PM Modia shares experience of meeting with beneficiaries of 'PM Surya Ghar Yojana'

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his experience of interaction with the beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

During the PM Modi's recent Gujarat visit he interacted with Jagshibhai Suthar and his family, who have been directly benefitted from the scheme.

In a social media post on 'X' PM Modi stated, "During my recent Gujarat visit, I went to the home of Jagshibhai Suthar. He and his family have benefitted from the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. I also met other beneficiaries of this scheme. Here are the highlights."

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana is a central scheme that aims to provide free electricity to one crore households in the country, who opt to install roof top solar electricity unit.

The Government of India has approved the scheme on 29th February, 2024 to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and is to be implemented till FY 2026-27. The scheme will be implemented by a National programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the National level and by the State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state level.

The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 percent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity. The subsidy has been capped at 3kW capacity.

At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3kW systems or higher.

The Distribution Utility (DISCOMs or Power/Energy Departments, as the case may be) shall be the State Implementation Agencies (SIA) at the State/UT level.

Under the scheme, the DISCOMs shall be required to put in place several facilitative measures for promotion of rooftop solar in their respective areas such as availability of net meters, timely inspection and commissioning of installations, vendor registration and management, interdepartmental convergence for solarizing government building etc.

