NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 1: PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of India's leading life insurance companies has been recognized by Great Place to Work among India's Best Companies to Work For 2025, securing the No. 1 position in the insurance sector. The company has moved up to the 6th position in this year's prestigious Top 100 list- a significant rise from its 9th place ranking in 2024. This marks second consecutive year PNB MetLife features in the list, highlighting its continuous focus on building a thriving workplace culture.

Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, said, "Our people are at the heart of everything we do. Being recognized for the second year in a row as one of India's Best Companies to Work for is a proud reflection of the inclusive, purpose- driven and empowering culture we've built together. Advancing to the 6th position overall and achieving the No. 1 rank in the insurance sector this year, signifies trust, collaboration, and dedication of our teams We remain committed to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, inspired and equipped to grow and succeed."

"As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands. In partnership with The Economic Times, we are proud to recognize the Top 100 organisations as India's Best Companies To Work For 2025. I would like to congratulate PNB MetLife for accomplishing this milestone. Getting recognized among "India's Best Companies to Work For 2025" is a testament to what's possible when trust is nurtured, employees feel heard, and everyone feels they belong. We invite every leader to join us on this journey of becoming great," Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place to Work® India.

Great Place to Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the with Great Place to Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations among India's Best Companies To Work For 2025 have been recognized.

Click here to view the report: www.greatplacetowork.in/indias-best-companies-to-work-for

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of the India's oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife's positioning, Milkar Life Aage Badhaein, is demonstrated through its customer-centric innovations and employee empowerment practices.

With a strong presence in 155 branches and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The Company has a wide range of protection and retirement products available through its sales channel of over 36,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.

For more information, follow us on:

Facebook - www.facebook.com/PNBMetLife

Instagram - www.instagram.com/pnb_metlife or

visit - www.pnbmetlife.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor