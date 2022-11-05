PNB strengthens vigilance management by introducing digital measures

Punjab National Bank, nation's leading public sector bank, is proud to announce its latest measures to strengthen vigilance management at the organization and promote a culture of honesty amongst its staff members. This initiative is a part of Vigilance Awareness Week, being observed at PNB from October 31 to November 6, in line with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) directives.

The new initiatives were inaugurated during a formal ceremony at PNB's Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi by Shri Suresh N Patel (Central Vigilance Commissioner) in the gracious presence of Praveen Kumar Srivastava (Vigilance Commissioner), P Daniel (Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission) and Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO, PNB. The event was also attended by EDs, Vijay Dube and Sanjay Kumar along with CGMs, AGMs and rest of the staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, said, "We, at PNB strive to leverage technology to create the value of transparency and integrity. The newly inaugurated vigilance management initiatives will minimize manual intervention, empower employees, save time, and bring more transparency in the process. The recent digital innovations of the Bank include the Revamped PNB One Mobile App, Pre-Approved Personal Loan in four clicks and single OTP, WhatsApp Banking, Online KCC Renewal etc."

CVC, Suresh N Patel congratulated PNB for taking several digital initiatives for fighting corruption and increasing efficiency.

Vijay Kumar Tyagi, CVO, stressed that all the new initiatives will help PNB to strengthen its efficiency and build an even more transparent and honest ecosystem.

Vigilance dashboard

The vigilance dashboard is developed to empower dealing officers with decision-making and focused analysis of staff accountability in an efficient manner. Arduous tasks have now been simplified by automated data presentation, real-time activity records and much more, all in a single click.

PNB Vigilance Manual 2022

The latest version of the vigilance manual book is expected to serve as a useful tool to enhance the quality of good vigilance administration/governance in the bank. The advanced manual introduces e- vigilance, consists of updated Guidelines and Circulars issued by the bank, and carries adequate information on areas such as Staff Accountability, Investigation, Disciplinary Action Proceedings, Fraud Risk Management, etc. to sensitize the employees.

Portal for process of staff accountability examination

It is a portal for an end-to-end staff accountability process with a focus on turn-around-time (TAT) reduction. The digitized process will help to systemize accountability and ownership at all levels.

