PNY Announces Local RMA Setup in India for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Professional GPUs in Partnership with Repair & Return Technology Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi [India], November 29:PNY Technologies, a global supplier of components and storage solutions, is proud to announce the establishment of a local RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) setup in India for its NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Professional GPU products. This service will be managed through collaboration with Repair & Return Technology Pvt. Ltd. (R&R), ensuring that customers in India will now experience faster and more efficient RMA for their GPU warranty claims.

With this new initiative, PNY aims to streamline the RMA process and reduce the turnaround time for customers, enabling them to avoid long waiting periods that are typically associated with international returns.

Devanshu Bajpai, National Sales Manager for PNY India,“At PNY, we are committed to providing a seamless experience for our customers, and with this local RMA setup, we are ensuring that users of our NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Professional GPUs in India no longer have to wait long periods for warranty servicing. By implementing this- we are significantly improving our response time, offering our customers faster resolutions, and enhancing overall satisfaction. We believe this is a key step in strengthening PNY's commitment to the Indian market.”

Mr. S. Sultan Ibrahim (Vice President)Repair & Return Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd., said: “We are proud to partner with PNY in establishing the new RMA Center in India. PNY's commitment to delivering world-class service aligns seamlessly with our dedication to diagnostics and customer support. This collaboration enables us to combine our technical expertise with PNY's service vision, ensuring faster turnaround times and a more reliable, efficient support experience for customers across the country. We wish PNY continued success and look forward to a long and fruitful association with all involved.”

Through this partnership with Repair & Return Technology Pvt. Ltd., PNY will ensure that Indian customers benefit from local handling of GPU warranty claims, simplified logistics, and a responsive support experience. This initiative reflects PNY's ongoing investment in providing world-class service and support tailored to regional markets.

