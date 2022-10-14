Pocket HRMS now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Pocket HRMS today announced its availability in the Microsoft , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Pocket HRMS to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

This is a significant milestone for the company, which is on a collaboration streak with major technology players to offer end-to-end employee management solutions for businesses. As a Microsoft Partner, the Azure Marketplace would enable Pocket HRMS to make their payroll and available to a broader audience of companies looking to digitize and enhance their HR processes. With offices and customers in all major cities across India, Pocket HRMS boasts its presence across the country, processing more than five million HR transactions per month.

Kumar Siddhartha, Managing Director at Pocket HRMS, said, "We are honoured to announce that we are a proud Microsoft Partner. With this announcement, we aim to bring together the best in cloud-enabled infrastructure and the best in HR software. Our goal is to provide greater value to our customers and bring about a true HR transformation. It will help in increased employee engagement, , and a highly scalable solution that grows with our client's business requirements. We are excited to offer our powerful smHRt suite of features to our prospective clientele."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Pocket HRMS to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. It helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot- smHRty that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR, which is one of the first implementations of its kind in the HR domain.

