Pokemon UNITE Championship Series 2023 India Qualifiers unveiled with a USD 75,000 Prize Pool

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (/BusinessWire India): The Pokemon UNITE World Championship Series is set to return to India in 2023 with a much bigger format and higher stakes. The three-month tournament will reward teams in India with USD 75,000 in prize money. It will also determine the two teams which will represent the country at the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023, set to take place in Japan with USD 500,000 on the line.

The India Qualifier will take place from April to June and will feature an open-for-all format. They have been split into the April Qualifier, May Qualifier, and the Last Chance Qualifier. These three competitions will determine the eight teams that will compete in the India Playoffs where the two slots to the World Championship in Japan will be up for grabs.

Registrations are currently live on the official website.

The April and May Qualifiers will be two-day tournaments where up to 256 teams will compete from across the country. The top three teams from each qualifier will advance to the Regional Playoffs. Finally, the LCQ will determine the last two teams in the India Playoffs.

The April and May Qualifiers will each have USD 18,750 on the line. The India Playoffs, on the other hand, will reward USD 37,500. The complete tournament will be played online. So buckle up trainers, as there is a lot on the line!

The schedule for it is as follows:

- April Qualifier: April 15 and 16

- May Qualifier: May 20 and 21

- Last-Chance Qualifier: June 3

- Regional Playoffs (India): June 4

Skyesports will be the broadcasting partners for the event. Fans can catch all the action live in Hindi on the official Skyesports YouTube channel.

Commenting on the continued partnership with The Pokemon Company and the growth of the game, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports, said, "After the success of the Pokemon UNITE India Open and the Asia Champions League, we are thrilled to continue our association with The Pokemon Company for the Championship Series. Over the past few months, the game has already witnessed a steady increase in viewership and engagement. We are also seeing interest from top orgzations in the country to enter this promising mobile title. With this clear roadmap in place for the World Championship Series and also some of Skyesports' original IPs lined up, Pokemon UNITE has a bright future in the country."

The Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2023 is set to take place in Yokohama, Japan in August. The two teams from India will be among 32 teams from all over the world competing for a share of the USD 500,000 prize pool and the title of world champions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor