Policybazaar launches AI-enabled WhatsApp bot for smooth claim settlement in group health insurance

, one of India's largest online marketplace for insurance, has launched its AI-enabled WhatsApp chatbot to automate and expedite the claim settlement process for all its corporate clients. The feature is designed to provide seamless assistance with claims of intimation and settlement via WhatsApp to all the employees and their families covered under the plan.

By opting in for this service, the user can chat with the claims support bot on WhatsApp, choose the relevant option and provide details of hospitalisation and expenses. Customers will be informed about the documents to be uploaded which can be sent via WhatsApp itself. User can then track their claim status after the ID is generated. Since the launch, over 15,000 users have already utilized the services for enrolling their dependents and availing of claims assistance. The feature provides ease of documentation through online image upload, claims filing on the go, and 24*7 online claims tracking among other benefits.

Talking about the newly-launched feature, Tarun Mathur, Chief Business Officer - General Insurance at , said, "Conventionally, consumers have had to follow up over phone calls or emails regarding claims with insurers. This is not only cumbersome but also leads to unpredictable wait time, which is even more complicated in a remote work setup. To iron out the frictions during the crucial moment of truth, we have launched an automated communications platform. This is integrated with APIs from insurers and TPAs which eliminates the need for human intervention for accepting claims information and claim documents. Employers are going the extra mile during the pandemic to ensure employees' wellness and we are here to help them strengthen their efforts in this endeavour."

Since the launch, the app-based claims process has already brought about a 40 per cent reduction in queries regarding claims status, e-cards and other claim filing issues. Also, there's been a 10 per cent increase in the number of claims submitted digitally. Revolutionising the claims process with its virtual edge, the bot has eliminated the hassles associated with heaps of physical paperwork.

Leveraging digital innovation, this feature has been designed to solve the most prevalent pain point in the customer's insurance journey. By facilitating an end-to-end claims journey for consumers via WhatsApp bot, the aim is to provide a 360-degree health insurance experience to the consumers. After the COVID-19 outbreak, health issues have significantly proliferated and so have the number of claims. With the accelerated uptake of digital solutions, employers can now ensure employee wellness better.

Policybazaar.com is one of India's largest insurance marketplaces. It is the flagship platform of PB Fintech Ltd. Policybazaar.com started with a purpose to educate people on insurance products and with its offerings has addressed the large and highly underpenetrated online insurance markets.

