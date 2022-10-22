Polycab India showcases its new-age range of Defense sector offerings

India's leading electrical goods company, Polycab India Limited (PIL) showcased its specialized and wide range of customized offerings for the Defense sector at the ongoing DEFEXPO 2022 being held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Polycab's special cables for naval range find multiple uses such as SONAR control system, Radar control system, Torpedo Tube launcher and Gun Control system. The cables are further available in various forms such as multicore screened, multicore overall screened, multipair individual & collective screened and multicore-screened power. These cables are used in ships for main line power and lighting micro grid circuits.

Some of the prominent applications enabled by Polycab special naval cables are electrical main powerline networks, control & signal application, power generation circuits, motor & drive circuits, control panel & switchgear applications, auxiliary power micro grids in battery banks & inverters, pulse load sensor system and pulse load weapon control system.

Organized by the Ministry of Defence, GoI, DEFEXPO has attained acclamation as one of the most popular industry events related to Defence sector. Polycab's range of products are available to visitors on booth - hall 6S.42.

