Polycab India Stocks Plummet 20% Following Income Tax Raids

Amidst a bullish start to Thursday's trading session, Polycab India witnessed a stunning 20% plunge in its stock price, triggered by a series of Income Tax department raids across its offices.

The raids, conducted in Mumbai, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Gujarat, and Delhi, unearthed a trove of evidence hinting at potential tax evasion practices by the company.

Key Findings of the Raids:

Missing Documents: Crucial documents pertaining to ₹1,000 crore worth of sales were reportedly missing from company records.

Allegations Against Polycab India:

Tax Evasion: The company is suspected of deliberate underreporting of income and tax avoidance.

Market Impact:

The raids triggered a massive sell-off, leading to a 26% decline in Polycab India's shares over the past five days.

The stock price has tumbled by 30% in just the past month.

Company Response:

Polycab India vehemently denied the allegations, maintaining that they abide by all tax regulations